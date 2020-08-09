SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 9th, 2020

The final of the Malaysian T10 Bash is upon us as the Northern Strikers take on the much-fancied Southern Hitters at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both teams put in professional performances in the semi-finals as they inched one step closer to becoming champions. While the Strikers have improved with each game, the Hitters are the undoubted favourites to win it all owing to their form.

In the group stage fixture between the two sides, the Hitters beat the Strikers by eight runs, although much has changed since that game. All in all, a high-scoring encounter is expected between the two sides as they fight for the mantle of Champions of the Malaysian T10 Bash 2020.

Squads to choose from

Southern Hitters

Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Northern Strikers

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Hitters

A Haqqiem, A Ramly, V Singh, S Idrus, B Save, M Amir, M Sulaiman, M Gulraiz, S Malik, V Unni and H Islam

Northern Strikers

M Imam, A Jamaluddin, H Singh, N Rehman, S Aziz, A Hafiz, M Zaman, Z Fazal, A Rahman, H Ali and M Syaqir-Suhaime

Match Details

Match: Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers

Date: 9th August 2020, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

Despite this being the fourth game of the day, the pitch shouldn't change much, with another high-scoring encounter on the cards. The pacers should get some swing on early on, with the powerplay overs being crucial to the outcome of this game. However, the nature of the pitch should allow the batsmen to go big from ball one, paving the way for an exciting contest between bat and ball.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SH vs NS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Imam, A Ramly, S Idrus, N Rehman, V Singh, S Aziz, M Gulraiz, Z Fazal, A Rahman, V Unni and H Ali

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: S Aziz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Imam, A Ramly, S Idrus, B Save, V Singh, S Aziz, M Amir, Z Fazal, A Rahman, V Unni and H Ali

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: A Ramly