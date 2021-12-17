SH vs KLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 5

Southern Hitters (SH) will lock horns with the KL Stars (KLS) in the fifth match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Southern Hitters' first MCA T10 Bash match against SFI Panters Euro was abandoned due to bad weather. KL Stars, on the other hand, lost to the Northern Strikers by 23 runs via the DLs method in their MCA T10 Bash opener.

SH vs KLS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Syed Aziz (C), Ainool Hafizs, Kevin Perera (WK), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Shankar Sathish, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Nazril Rahman.

KLS XI

Rahul Agarwal (C), Abhishek Deshpande, A.R. Any (WK), Chandan Kumar, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Myn Uddin, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Peter Issac, Shoaib Makani, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan.

Match Details

SH vs KLS, Match 5, MCA T10 Bash

Date and Time: 17th December 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 111 runs.

Today’s SH vs KLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Hafizs: Hafizs is a top-quality wicketkeeper-batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batters

Chandan Kumar: Kumar is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Friday. He picked up a wicket and also scored five runs in the last match against the Northern Strikers.

Shankar Sathish: Sathish is a hard-hitting batter who can score some crucial quick-fire runs lower down the order. He scored eight runs in the last match.

All-rounders

Syed Aziz: Aziz impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match against SFI Panters Euro, scoring 18 runs and picking up a wicket. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Nazril Rahman: Rahman batted pretty well in the last match, scoring 30 runs off 21 deliveries. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock today.

Bowlers

Sumanth Kadri Suvarna: Suvarna was in decent form with the ball in the last match against the Northern Strikers, scalping a wicket.

Myn Uddin: In the last match against the Northern Strikers, Uddin took a wicket at an economy rate of 12.50. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz (SH) - 67 points

Nazril Rahman (SH) - 46 points

Chandan Kumar (KLS) - 32 points

Sumanth Kadri Suvarna (KLS) - 31 points

Myn Uddin (KLS) - 29 points

Important Stats for SH vs KLS Dream11 prediction team

Syed Aziz: 18 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 163.64 and ER - 6.00

Nazril Rahman: 30 runs in 1 match; SR - 142.86

Chandan Kumar: 5 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 62.50 and ER - 9.00

Sumanth Kadri Suvarna: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 8.50

Myn Uddin: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 12.50

SH vs KLS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

SH vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafizs, Dhivendran Mogan, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nazril Rahman, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Syed Aziz, Peter Issac, Anwar Rahman, Tanveer Khan, Myn Uddin.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Nazril Rahman.

SH vs KLS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafizs, Shankar Sathish, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Nazril Rahman, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Anwar Rahman, Myn Uddin.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Chandan Kumar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar