SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash, Match 12

Southern Hitters (SH) will lock horns with the Northern Strikers (NS) in the 12th match of the MCA T10 Bash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Southern Hitters are currently third in the MCA T10 Bash points table, with their first two matches being abandoned due to rain. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, are at the top of the standings, winning their first two MCA T10 Bash matches.

SH vs NS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Syed Aziz (C), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz (WK), Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera, Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Luqnam Nur Hakimi, Sidharth Karthik

NS XI

Shivnarin Rajaratanm, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Virandeep Singh (C), Aimal Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Muhammad Gulraiz, Arjoon Thillainathan, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Roshan Singh, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran

Match Details

SH vs NS, MCA T10 Bash, Match 12

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval has favored the batters in the MCA T10 Bash, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue being 111 runs.

Today’s SH vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem is a skilled wicketkeeper-batter who has so far failed to perform well in the MCA T10 Bash. But he is expected to fare better on Sunday.

Batters

Muhammad Gulraiz: Gulraiz has been in decent form, scoring 40 runs with a strike rate of 153.85 in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Dhivendran Mogan: Mogan has failed to impress the fantasy players in the MCA T10 Bash so far, scoring only one run in two matches. But he is a hard-hitting batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

All-rounders

Syed Aziz: Aziz has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball. He scored 18 runs and scalped a wicket in the only MCA T10 Bash match he has played.

Virandeep Singh: Singh is a quality all-rounder who has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 207.41 in two matches.

Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh: Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has scalped two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.00.

Syasrul Ezat-Idrus: Ezat-Idrus is the top wicket-taker for Southern Hitters with three wickets in two matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (NS) - 177 runs

Syasrul Ezat-Idrus (SH) - 121 runs

Pavandeep Singh (NS) - 86 points

Syed Aziz (SH) - 67 points

Muhammad Gulraiz (NS) - 61 points

Important Stats for SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 112 runs in 2 matches; SR - 207.41

Syasrul Ezat-Idrus: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.67

Pavandeep Singh: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.00

Syed Aziz: 18 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 163.64 and ER - 6.00

Muhammad Gulraiz: 40 runs in 2 matches; SR - 153.85

SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash)

SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Bash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Shankar Sathish, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman, Syed Aziz, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Anwar Rahman.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar