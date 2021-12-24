SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 12

Southern Hitters (SH) will take on the Northern Strikers (NS) in the 12th match of the MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The Southern Hitters have had just one completed MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 game so far. They won that match by eight wickets. Their remaining fixtures have been abandoned due to rain, with the Southern Hitters currently being third in the standings with four points. Meanwhile, the Northern Strikers have played three games so far, winning twice and losing once. They are second in the points table.

SH vs NS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Kevin Perera (wk), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Muhammad Irfan, Sidharth Karthik

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (c), Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Niroshan De Silva, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Wahib Zada, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam

Match Details

SH vs NS, MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021, Match 12

Date and Time: 24th December, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is pretty well-balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first should be a good option on this track.

Today’s SH vs NS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hakim Harisan is a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with some important runs and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

M Gulraiz is known for his patient and calculative approach. He likes to take some time in the middle before shifting gears. He scored 56 runs in the last match with the help of three fours and five sixes. Gulraiz also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

Virandeep Singh is an incredible all-rounder who could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

S Aziz is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 45 runs and picked up a wicket in two MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021 matches.

Bowler

S Idrus has picked up three wickets so far. He can score crucial runs with the bat too.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh (NS) – 280 points

M Gulraiz (NS) – 218 points

N Rahman (SH) – 192 points

A Khan (NS) – 181 points

S Aziz (SH) – 171 points

Important stats for SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

V Singh: 132 runs and 1 wicket

N Rahman: 67 runs and 1 wicket

S Aziz: 45 runs and 1 wicket

S Idrus: 3 wickets

SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021)

SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hakim Harisan, M Gulraiz, D Mogan, A Ramly, V Singh, N Rahman, S Aziz, A Khan, S Idrus, P Singh, A Rahman

Captain: V Singh. Vice-captain: M Gulraiz.

SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hakim Harisan, A Hafiz, M Gulraiz, D Mogan, A Ramly, V Singh, N Rahman, S Aziz, A Khan, S Idrus, P Singh

Captain: N Rahman. Vice-captain: S Aziz

