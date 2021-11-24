SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 6

Match 6 of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 has Southern Hitters (SH) taking on the Northern Strikers (NS) at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The Northern Strikers come into the game on the back of a thumping win over the Western Warriors, beating them by 51 runs. The Strikers will look to seal their place in the final with another dominating performance on Wednesday. However, they come across a decent Southern Hitters side who lost to the Central Smashers in their previous game. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Kinrara Academy Oval.

SH vs NS Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Syed Aziz, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Shankar Sathish, Mohd Arief, Azman Ahmad, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham and Vishvaruben Kumar

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (c), Arjoon Thillainathan, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran and Roshan Singh

Match Details

SH vs NS, MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th November 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Malaysia

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with run-scoring being a tad difficult. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will be key in the powerplay overs. The batters will target the square boundaries and teams will look to keep wickets in hand for a big finish in the latter half of the innings. Both sides will want to chase upon winning the toss, with 80 being par at the venue.

Today’s SH vs NS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Ainool Haqqiem had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some runs in the middle order at a time of need. With the wicketkeeper in good form and having some experience under his belt, Haqqiem is a good addition to your SH vs NS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aminuddin Ramly: Star batter Aminuddin Ramly didn't have the best of outings for the Strikers in their previous game. However, he has some international experience to fall back on and should eventually come good in the top order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Divendran Mogan: Divendran Mogan is one of the best all-rounders in the competition, capable of scoring quick runs and picking up crucial wickets. Mogan showed glimpses of his ability in the last game and should be a good addition to your SH vs NS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anwar Rahman: Anwar Rahman picked up a few wickets in the previous game, which should hold him in good stead ahead of today's encounter. In addition to his form, the conditions should also suit the bowler, making him a good addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Dhivendran Mogan (SH)

Virandeep Singh (NS)

Aminuddin Ramly (NS)

Important stats for SH vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Aimal Khan - 13(13) vs WW in his previous MCA T10 Super Series match

Faiz Ahmad Nasir - 1/11 vs WW in his previous MCA T10 Super Series match

Dhivendran Mogan - 0/17 and 12(12) vs WW in his previous MCA T10 Super Series match

SH vs NS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Super Series)

SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Haqqiem, A Ramly, S Surendran, S Sathish, V Singh, F Nasir, S Aziz, D Mogan, P Singh, S Ezat and A Rahman

Captain: V Singh. Vice-captain: S Aziz

SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Haqqiem, A Ramly, S Surendran, S Karthik, V Singh, M Ramil, S Aziz, D Mogan, P Singh, S Ezat and A Rahman

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: A Ramly

Edited by Samya Majumdar