SH vs WW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Match 1

Southern Hitters will take on Western Warriors in the first match of the MCA T10 Super Series 2021 at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Neither side are playing with their full-strength squad here but they have some excellent power-hitters who can get the job done in a short format. The T10 format is becoming increasingly popular over time and these players will look to capitalize on the opportunity. Both teams will also want to assess the conditions of the pitch and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

SH vs WW Probable Playing 11 Today

SH XI

Mohammad Hakim Harisan, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Areif Yusof, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Dhivendran Mogan, MLNH Irhwan, Anwar Rahman, Muhammad Khairullah, Faiz Nasir, Shankar Sathish

WW XI

Sharvin Muniandy, Abdul Rashid-Ahad, Muhammad Amir-Azim, Wan Muhammad, Harinderjit Singh-Sekhon, Aslam Khan Malik, ASR Shah, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Vijay Unni, Amir Khan Malik, Muhammad Nut Ainol

Match Details

SH vs WW, MCA T10 Super Series 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced and is likely to offer something for both bowlers and batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s SH vs WW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Muhammad could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs.

Batters

AK Malik is a potent batter who can smack the ball a long way down the park. He will be looking for a big knock here to set the momentum for his side.

All-rounders

D Mogan is an incredible all-round asset for Southern Hitters. Mogan had amassed 248 runs and picked up nine wickets in the previous MCA Super Series edition. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your SH vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Side.

S Aziz is a more than useful all-rounder and will be the biggest hope for Southern Hitters in this game. Aziz has 2699 runs to his name from 97 matches and has also picked up 57 wickets.

Bowlers

M Amir Azim is expected to be lethal with the ball. He has scalped 7 wickets in the last six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SH vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan (SH)

AK Malik (WW)

S Aziz (SH)

S Aziz (SH)

M Amir Azim (WW)

Important stats for SH vs WW Dream11 prediction team

D Mogan: 248 runs and 9 wickets last season

S Muniandy: 271 runs last season

A Rahman: 15 wickets last season

M Amir Azim: 7 wickets last season

SH vs WW Dream11 Prediction Today

SH vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Muhammad, A A Tajri, ASR Shah, A K Malik, S Aziz, A K Malik, S Muniandy, D Mogan, MLNH Irhwan, A Rahman, M Amir-Azim

Captain: D Mogan, Vice-Captain: Amir K Malik

SH vs WW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Muhammad, A A Tajri, ASR Shah, A Yusof, S Muniandy, D Mogan, MLNH Irhwan, A Rahman, M Amir-Azim, A Rashid-Ahad

Captain: A Rahman, Vice-Captain: M Amir Aziz

Edited by Diptanil Roy

