SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 8th, 2020

The final Malaysian T10 Bash game of the day pits Southern Hitters against Western Warriors at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The Southern Hitters had a great start to the tournament and posted a commanding win against Northern Strikers.

On the other hand, Western Warriors succumbed to Central Smashers, who chased down 118 without breaking a sweat. With his being the final league game, both teams would be eyeing a win with momentum being the key in a short tournament such as the Malaysian T10 Bash.

Although the Hitters are the clear favourites, no team in the competition can be taken lightly, paving the way for an exciting finish to the Malaysian T10 Bash league phase.

Squads to choose from

Southern Hitters

Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Western Warriors

Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Hitters

A Haqqiem, A Ramly, V Singh, S Idrus, B Save, M Amir, M Sulaiman, M Gulraiz, S Malik, V Unni and H Islam

Western Warriors

M Hakim Harisan, S Sharif, D Hafeez, R Vyas, F Nasir, A Yusof, S Muniandy, R Kumar, D Mogan, F Sham and A Rauf

Match Details

Match: Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors

Date: 8th August 2020, at 5:10 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

Despite the 100-run mark being breached on a couple of occasions, the pitch could be on the slower side with this being the fourth game of the day.

Although the bowlers should get some assistance from the pitch, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game from the start.

100 should be par on this surface with chasing being the preferred option under lights.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SH vs WW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sharif, A Haqqiem, B Save, A Ramly, V Singh, R Vyas, R Kumar, S Muniandy, F Sham, S Malik and V Unni

Captain: S Muniandy, Vice-Captain: V Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sharif, M Hakim, B Save, A Ramly, V Singh, D Hafeez, R Kumar, S Muniandy, F Sham, S Malik and V Unni

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: F Sham