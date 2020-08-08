SH vs WW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 9th, 2020

The knockout stage of the Malaysian T10 Bash is upon us as the Southern Hitters take on the Western Warriors in the first semi-final on Sunday.

The corresponding league fixture between the two sides saw Southern Hitters chase down a target of 95 without breaking a sweat. The Hitters come into this encounter having gone unbeaten in the league phase with two wins and a tie.

On the other hand, the Warriors have lost all their games although they have shown glimpses of what they are capable of in this format.

The Hitters are the clear favourites for this encounter owing to their superior form and strength in batting. However, they cannot take the Warriors lightly at any cost, especially in this format.

With a place in the final beckoning, we should be in for a highly entertaining game at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Squads to choose from

Southern Hitters

Virandeep Singh (C), Haider Ali, Kevin Perera, Sulaiman Ali, Muhammad Gulraiz, Neville Liyanage, Rehan Mahmood, Ahmad Asby Tan Haris, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramli, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Bhushan Save, Sachinu Hettige, Saifullah Malik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus and Vijay Unni Suresh Unni.

Western Warriors

Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Hitters

A Haqqiem, A Ramly, V Singh, S Idrus, B Save, M Amir, M Sulaiman, M Gulraiz, S Malik, V Unni and H Islam

Western Warriors

M Hakim Harisan, S Sharif, D Hafeez, R Vyas, F Nasir, A Yusof, S Muniandy, R Kumar, D Mogan, F Sham and A Rauf

Match Details

Match: Southern Hitters vs Western Warriors

Date: 9th August 2020, at 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides on Sunday with little help on offer for the bowlers. With the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands, the batsmen should have a significant say in the outcome of this game.

The conditions shouldn't change much across both innings with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SH vs WW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sharif, V Singh, A Ramly, S Idrus, A Yusof, M Gulraiz, S Muniandy, F Sham, D Mogan, V Unni and S Malik

Captain: M Gulraiz, Vice-Captain: A Ramly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sharif, V Singh, A Ramly, B Save, A Yusof, M Gulraiz, S Muniandy, F Sham, D Mogan, V Unni and M Amir

Captain: A Ramly, Vice-Captain: F Sham