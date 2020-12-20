SHA v AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 21, 2020

Sharjah will lock horns with Ajman in the 26th match of the Emirates D20 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Sharjah are placed 3rd in the points table, with three wins from their seven games. They have one of the most balanced squads in this tournament with the likes of all-rounders, Kashif Daud and Umair Ali, who perform key roles.

Ajman, on the other hand, have barely managed to register a victory in their seven games and find themselves at the penultimate position in the points table. They lost their previous game against Dubai by a close margin of 3 runs.

The last time these two sides met, Sharjah defeated Ajman by 6 wickets. Sharjah will be starting as favourites to win this game as well.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan, Yuvraj Barua, Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Ajman

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, Ali Khan, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar (WK), Asif Khan, Ehtesham Siddiq, Hamad Arshad, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Rishab Mukherjee, Shareef Asadullah (C), Sheraj Piya, Sultan Ahmad, Waqas Ali and Zuhaib Zubair.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Boota (WK), Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul.

Ajman

Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Nasir Aziz, Sharif Asadullah (C), Abdul Shakoor (WK), Amjad Khan, Ali Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Sheraz Piya, Ehtesham Siddiq, Zuhaib Zubair.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Ajman, Match 26

Date: 21st December 2020, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has upheld the batsmen and the bowlers equally well. The recent games at this venue have seen some close encounters and the same can be expected in this game too.

The average first innings score at this venue is 157 runs.

SHA v AJM Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Khalid Shah, Nasir Aziz, Rameez Shahzad, Kashif Daud, Arsalan Javed, Sharif Asadullah, Sultan Ahmed.

Captain: Rameez Shahzad, Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmed, Abdul Shakoor, Asif Khan, Amjad Gul, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Sheraz Piya, Sultan Ahmed.

Captain: Kashif Daud, Vice-Captain: Rameez Shahzad