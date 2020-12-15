SHA v DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 15, 2020

Sharjah will lock horns with Dubai in the 15th match of the Emirates D20 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharjah are placed 4th in the points table with two wins and a loss from their three games. They will be entering this encounter after playing against ECB Blues earlier in the day, and they will hope to pick up important wins from both matches.

Dubai, on the other hand, are placed third in the Emirates D20 points table, having picked up two wins from their four matches. They are coming off a victory against Ajman by 36 runs and will look to maintain momentum.

An edge of seat thriller will be on cards when these two teams face each other, as both teams will be hoping to win this game and climb up the points ladder.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema (WK), Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Rahul Bhatia, Ronak Panoly, Rudra Madhav, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider (WK) and Tahir Latif.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul.

Dubai

Adnaan Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Hassan, Nilansh Keswani, Omer Farooq, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Shahrukh Sheikh (C), Syed Muhammad Haider and Tahir Latif.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Dubai, Match 15

Date: 15th December 2020 at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. As this will be an evening game, the dew might play a part in the latter half of the game. For that reason, the captain winning the toss might look to field first. The average first innings score at this venue is 144.

SHA v DUB Dream11 Suggestions

SHA v DUB Dream11 tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmad, Adnaan Khan, Renjth Mani, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Omer Farooq, Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Faisal Altaf.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-Captain: Tahir Latif.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjth Mani, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Omer Farooq, Shahrukh Sheikh, Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Faisal Altaf.

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmad. Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud.