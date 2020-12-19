SHA v ECB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 20, 2020

Sharjah will lock horns with ECB Blues in the 23rd match of the Emirates D20 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sharjah are placed 3rd in the points table with three wins from their five games. They lost their previous match against the table-toppers Fujairah by 5 wickets. Sharjah will be hoping to win this game and get back on the winning track.

ECB Blues, on the other hand, are placed at the 2nd position in the Emirates D20 points table with five wins and two losses from their seven matches. The Basil Hameed-led side tasted defeat in their previous game against Fujairah by 14 runs.

The last time these two sides met, ECB Blues defeated Sharjah by a margin of 64 runs.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

ECB Blues

Adhitya Shetty, Ali Shan Sharafu, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq ur Rehman (WK), Basil Hameed (C), Fahad Nawaz, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid and Zahoor Khan.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Nathan Shibu, Krishan Paul.

ECB Blues

Vriitya Aravind (WK), CP Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (C), Ansh Tandon, Ali Shan Sharafu, Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs ECB Blues, Match 23

Date: 20th December 2020, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. Some high-scoring encounters have taken place at this venue and the same can be expected in this game too.

The pacers are expected to dominate the majority of the game, while the batsmen will need to spend some time at the crease before going for big hits.

SHA v ECB Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf.

Captain: Aryan Lakra, Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Renjth Mani, Ali Shan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Hafeez Rahman.

Captain: Aryan Lakra, Vice-Captain: Vriitya Aravind