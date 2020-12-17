SHA v FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Emirates D20 Match – Dec 17, 2020

Sharjah will lock horns with Fujairah in the 21st match of the Emirates D20 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Sharjah are placed 3rd in the points table with three wins and two losses from their five games. They are coming off a victory against Dubai by 29 runs. They will need to be at their best to beat the formidable Fujairah side.

Fujairah, on the other hand, are placed atop the Emirates D20 points table courtesy of wins from all their five matches. They will be entering this encounter after playing against ECB Blues earlier in the day. The Ahmed Raza-led side will be hoping to pick up wins from both matches and stretch the winning streak to seven matches.

This encounter promises to be an interesting affair with some of the best players in the competition representing these two sides.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Fujairah

Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed (C & WK), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Badiuzzama Sayed, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul.

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Farooq, Aayan Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Usman Khan, Akif Raja, Sandeep Singh, Hassan Khalid, Waseem Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Fujairah, Match 21

Date: 17th December 2020 at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will continue to assist the pacers, while the spinners have hardly got any purchase. Captain winning the toss will want to bowl first, with dew in the second half certain to play a massive role.

SHA v FUJ Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Waseem Muhammad, Usman khan, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Arsalan Javed, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Krishan Paul.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmed, Renjth Mani, Waseem Muhammad, Usman khan, Rohan Mustafa, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Arsalan Javed, Ahmed Raza, Sabir Rao, Faisal Altaf.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed.