SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 27th, 2021

Sharjah will take on Abu Dhabi in an Emirates D10 League match on Saturday.

Sharjah have been in fine form in the Emirates D10 League so far, winning two in two. They beat Ajman by eight wickets in their last outing, with Sharjah reaching the target in just 7.2 overs.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Emirates D10 League. They started their campaign with a 88-run loss to Emirates Blue before Fujairah beat them by nine wickets in their last game. It will be Abu Dhabi's second fixture on Saturday as they take on Dubai earlier in the day.

Squads to choose from:

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 27th March, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is batting friendly and high scores are common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 123.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SHA vs ABD)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Muzammil, Rohan Mustafa, Umar Ali, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umar Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, MK Atta, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Muzammil, Rohan Mustafa, Umar Ali, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Vritiya Aravind