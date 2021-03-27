SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 27th, 2021

Sharjah will take on Abu Dhabi in an Emirates D10 League match on Saturday.
Sharjah have been in fine form in the Emirates D10 League so far, winning two in two. They beat Ajman by eight wickets in their last outing, with Sharjah reaching the target in just 7.2 overs.
Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Emirates D10 League. They started their campaign with a 88-run loss to Emirates Blue before Fujairah beat them by nine wickets in their last game. It will be Abu Dhabi's second fixture on Saturday as they take on Dubai earlier in the day.
Squads to choose from:
Sharjah
Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed
Abu Dhabi
Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan
Predicted Playing XIs
Sharjah
Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma
Abu Dhabi
Yodhin Punja (c), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan
Match Details
Match: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
Date and Time: 27th March, 2021, 11:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is batting friendly and high scores are common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 123.
Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SHA vs ABD)SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips - Emirates D10 League
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Muzammil, Rohan Mustafa, Umar Ali, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Raees Ahmed Ayan
Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umar Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, MK Atta, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Muzammil, Rohan Mustafa, Umar Ali, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique Fayyaz Ahmed, Adil Raza, Raees Ahmed Ayan
Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Vritiya Aravind