SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 30

Sharjah will be up against Abu Dhabi in the 30th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on December 14th at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Sharjah have performed well this season and are second in the Emirates D10 points table having won five of their nine games. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Ajman in the previous game and will now aim to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi’s performances this season have not been up to the mark and they now see themselves placed at the bottom of the points table with two wins in eight games. They come into this game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat against Fujairah and will now hope to end their D10 journey on a positive note.

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah(WK), Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Amjad Gul, Syam Ramesh

Abu Dhabi

Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Sahil Hariani, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 14th December, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one. We have seen an even contest between both aspects of the game. The batters have dominated in the initial stages whereas the bowlers have taken control in the second half of the match.

Today’s SHA vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid has been the leading run-scorer for Sharjah this season. He has hammered 200 runs in nine outings and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Ansar Khan: Ansar has scored 167 runs at a strike rate of over 190 and should be a part of your D11 team as he can fetch you plenty of points.

Jamshaid Zafar: Jamshaid has been a dependable batter for Abu Dhabi. He has scored 155 runs so far in the tournament and could be a wise pick for today’s game.

All-rounders

Umair Ali: Umair has performed decently in both aspects of the game. He has scored 84 runs at a quick pace lower down the order and has grabbed six wickets as well.

Atta Urrahim: Atta has been a top performer for Sharjah this season. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of around 150 and has also contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets.

Bowlers

Ali Anwaar: Ali’s contribution with the ball for Sharjah has been a major one. He is their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name in eight matches.

Ghulam Murtaza: Ghulam has contributed to both aspects of the game in this tournament. His ability to smash sixes at the death, coupled with his wicket-taking skills, make him a top pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Atta Urrahim: 422

Khalid Shah: 405 points

Jamshaid Zafar: 374 points

Ali Anwaar: 369 points

Umair Ali: 355 points

Important stats for SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Atta Urrahim: 8 matches, 188 runs, 3 wickets

Khalid Shah: 9 matches, 200 runs

Jamshaid Zafar: 8 matches, 155 runs

Ali Anwaar: 8 matches, 10 wickets

Umair Ali: 7 matches, 84 runs, 6 wickets

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmad, Zubair Khan, Irfan Ayub

Captain: Atta Urrahim Vice-Captain: Umair Ali

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Kamran Atta, Amjad Gul, Faisal Shah, Hazrat Bilal

Captain: Khalid Shah Vice Captain: Jamshaid Zafar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee