SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 30

Sharjah will be up against Abu Dhabi in the 30th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on December 14th at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Sharjah have performed well this season and are second in the Emirates D10 points table having won five of their nine games. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Ajman in the previous game and will now aim to get back to winning ways.
On the other hand, Abu Dhabi’s performances this season have not been up to the mark and they now see themselves placed at the bottom of the points table with two wins in eight games. They come into this game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat against Fujairah and will now hope to end their D10 journey on a positive note.
SHA vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today
Sharjah
Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah(WK), Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Amjad Gul, Syam Ramesh
Abu Dhabi
Ali Abid (C), Kamran Atta (WK), Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ghulam Murtaza, Sahil Hariani, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Jamshaid Zafar, Salik Shah, Shah Faisal, Attah Urrahim, Mohammad Zubair
Match Details
Match: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi
Date and Time: 14th December, 11:00 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one. We have seen an even contest between both aspects of the game. The batters have dominated in the initial stages whereas the bowlers have taken control in the second half of the match.
Today’s SHA vs ABD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Khalid Shah: Khalid has been the leading run-scorer for Sharjah this season. He has hammered 200 runs in nine outings and has also contributed behind the stumps.
Batters
Ansar Khan: Ansar has scored 167 runs at a strike rate of over 190 and should be a part of your D11 team as he can fetch you plenty of points.
Jamshaid Zafar: Jamshaid has been a dependable batter for Abu Dhabi. He has scored 155 runs so far in the tournament and could be a wise pick for today’s game.
All-rounders
Umair Ali: Umair has performed decently in both aspects of the game. He has scored 84 runs at a quick pace lower down the order and has grabbed six wickets as well.
Atta Urrahim: Atta has been a top performer for Sharjah this season. He has scored 188 runs at a strike rate of around 150 and has also contributed with the ball, picking up three wickets.
Bowlers
Ali Anwaar: Ali’s contribution with the ball for Sharjah has been a major one. He is their leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name in eight matches.
Ghulam Murtaza: Ghulam has contributed to both aspects of the game in this tournament. His ability to smash sixes at the death, coupled with his wicket-taking skills, make him a top pick.
Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team
Atta Urrahim: 422
Khalid Shah: 405 points
Jamshaid Zafar: 374 points
Ali Anwaar: 369 points
Umair Ali: 355 points
Important stats for SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team
Atta Urrahim: 8 matches, 188 runs, 3 wickets
Khalid Shah: 9 matches, 200 runs
Jamshaid Zafar: 8 matches, 155 runs
Ali Anwaar: 8 matches, 10 wickets
Umair Ali: 7 matches, 84 runs, 6 wickets
SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmad, Zubair Khan, Irfan Ayub
Captain: Atta Urrahim Vice-Captain: Umair Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Jamshaid Zafar, Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Atta Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Kamran Atta, Amjad Gul, Faisal Shah, Hazrat Bilal
Captain: Khalid Shah Vice Captain: Jamshaid Zafar