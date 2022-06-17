SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 12

Sharjah (SHA) will face Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the 12th match of the Emirates D20 2022 on June 17th at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Both teams are having equivalent success in the competition, having won two of their three matches. However, with a better run rate, Abu Dhabi are third in the points table, while Sharjah are fourth.

Fayyaz Ahmad and Simranjeet Singh Kang have been excellent with the ball for Sharjah, taking eight wickets so far in the competition, and Abu Dhabi batters should be wary of these two.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi will rely on the experience of Muhammad Uzair Khan and Ghulam Murtaza, who have served them well with the ball.

SHA vs ABD Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Sher Khan

ABD XI

Ali Abid (c), Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Farid, Ethan D'souza, Kamran Atta (wk), Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zia Mukhtar, Sahil Hariani, Adnan Danish

Match Details

Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi, Emirates D20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: June 17, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy has been well-balanced. Both aspects of the game have competed fairly. The batters have dominated the first half of the match, while the bowlers took control in the second half.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 131 runs.

Today’s SHA vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid Shah batted well in the Bukhatir T20 League but has struggled in the Emirates D20 so far. He is due for a big one in the ongoing tournament and is expected to deliver in this game after showing some glimpses in his previous outing.

Batter

Basil Hameed: Basil is an aggressive batter who has been getting good starts in each of the games he has played so far. However, he will look to build on his strong starts in the upcoming games. The right-armer has also shown his ability as an off-break bowler, having taken two wickets in three games.

All-rounder

Fayyaz Ahmed: Fayyaz Ahmed has done well in both aspects of the game. He has 33 runs at a quick pace in the middle of the order and has picked up four wickets in three games so far in the competition, making him an excellent choice for captaincy in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Uzair Khan: Uzair Khan had a fantastic night with the ball against the Emirates Blues, destroying their top order with three wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 and climbing to eighth place on the most-wickets chart. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Hassan Eisakhel (SHA): 115 points

Kamran Atta (ABD): 184 points

Aayan Khan (SHA): 153 points

Key stats for SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Zahid - Six wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.83.

Ghulam Murtaza – Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 16.50.

Zia Mukhtar – Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 16.00.

Simranjeet Singh Kang - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 18.25.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

SHA vs ABD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Kamran Atta, Basil Hameed, Ghulam Farid, Ali Abid, Hassan Eisakhel, Atta Ur Rahim, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Sher Khan.

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Uzair Khan.

SHA vs ABD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, Ali Abid, Hassan Eisakhel, Aayan Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Atta Ur Rahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Sher Khan

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

