SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Semi-final 2

Sharjah (SHA) will face Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the second semi-final of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will lock horns with each other in the second semi-final of the Emirates D20. Sharjah finished atop the league table with six wins from eight matches. Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi finished in third place, winning five out of their eight league matches, losing thrice.

Both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi recently took on each other. Sharjah came out on top, winning the game by 37 runs via the D/L method.

SHA vs ABD Match Details, Emirates D20

The second semi-final of the Emirates D20 will be played on December 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs ABD, Emirates D20, Semi-Final 2

Date and Time: 27th December 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SHA vs ABD Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a balanced surface. Spinners are expected to play a crucial role at the venue.

Last 5 matches (Emirates D20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 130.75

Average second-innings score: 117

SHA vs ABD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sharjah: W-L-W-W-W

Abu Dhabi: L-L-W-L-W

SHA vs ABD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sharjah Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah, Yasir Kaleem(wk), Usman Khan, Harsh Desai, Karnal Zahid, Zainullah Zain, Irfan Khattak, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik, Hazrat Luqman.

Abu Dhabi injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Abu Dhabi Probable Playing 11

Ali Abid (c), Ethan D’souza, Kamran Atta(wk), Mazhar Bashir, Riyan Mohammed, Naik Muhammad, Osama Hassan Shah, PA Riyaz, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Zubair, Akhtar Shahzad.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Kamran Atta (10 matches, 266 runs, Strike Rate: 127.27)

M Kamran Atta will be a smart wicketkeeper choice for your SHA vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 266 runs in 10 games at an average of 33.25, while also taking one wicket.

Top Batter pick

F Ahmad (10 matches, 164 runs, Strike Rate: 134.43)

F Ahmad has done decently with the bat in the Emirates D20, scoring 164 runs at a strike rate of above 134.

Top All-rounder pick

M Bashir (10 matches, 154 runs and 12 wickets)

M Bashir has smacked 154 runs and taken 12 wickets at an economy of 5.69 in the tournament.

Top Bowler pick

K Zahid (8 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.17)

K Zahid has been spectacular with the ball in the Emirates D20. He has already picked up 14 wickets in just eight matches at a wonderful economy rate of 7.17.

SHA vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem has been in wonderful form with both the bat and the ball. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer as well as the leading wicket-taker. Nadeem has amassed 233 runs in addition to taking 16 wickets in 10 games. He will be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SHA vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

U Khan

U Khan is Sharjah's leading run-scorer in the Emirates D20 with 291 runs at an average of 36.38 and a strike rate of 137.91. He has also managed to take three wickets so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Nadeem 233 runs and 16 wickets 831 points U Khan 291 runs and 3 wickets 590 points M Bashir 154 runs and 12 wickets 563 points M Kamran Atta 266 runs 499 points K Zahid 14 wickets 491 points

SHA vs ABD match expert tips

M Nadeem will be an extremely important pick for your SHA vs ABD Dream11 fantasy team.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran Atta, N Muhammad

Batters: U Khan (vc), F Ahmad, O Hassan-Shah

All-rounders: M Nadeem (c), M Bashir, A Abid

Bowlers: K Zahid, M Zubair Khan, H Luqman

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran Atta (vc), N Muhammad

Batters: U Khan, F Ahmad, O Hassan-Shah

All-rounders: M Nadeem, M Bashir (c), A Abid

Bowlers: K Zahid, M Zubair Khan, I Khattak

