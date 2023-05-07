SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 8

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Abu Dhabi (ABD) in the eighth match of the Emirates D50 at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on Sunday, May 07. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Sharjah enjoyed an excellent start to their campaign, defeating Emirates Blues by 119 runs before losing to Fujairah. They have some big names on their team, including Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Usman Khan, and Mohammad Nadeem, who are expected to lead the charge to get their side back on track.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi are yet to win a game in the tournament. They have lost both games so far and will be looking to register their first victory.

SHA vs ABD Match Details, Emirates D50

The eighth match of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 07 at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman. The match is set to commence at 04.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs ABD, Emirates D50, Match 8

Date and Time: May 07, 2023, 04.30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SHA vs ABD Pitch Report

The pitch at Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big totals at the venue. While teams batting first have won three games, chasing sides have emerged two times.

SHA vs ABD Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Sharjah: L-W

Abu Dhabi: L-L

SHA vs ABD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sharjah Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Khalid Shah (wk), Usman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Karnal Zahid, Ata Ullah, Qamar Awan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Harsh Desai, and Hilal.

Abu Dhabi injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Abu Dhabi Probable Playing 11

Ali Abid (c), Jonathan Figy, Abrar Shaikh, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Ghulam Farid, Kamran Atta (wk), Mazhar Bashir, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Yash Punja, Zia Mukhtar, and Muhammad Jawadullah.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kamran Atta (2 matches, 80 runs)

Abinash Rowniar has had some fantastic inning to his name and has scored 80 runs in two games. He has been also valuable behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khan (2 matches, 128 runs)

Usman Khan is the second-highest run-getter in this tournament. He has scored 128 runs at an excellent average of 114.00 and a strike rate of 107.55 in two games.

Top All-Rounder Pick

Anoop Gopalkrishna (2 matches, 21 runs, 5 wickets)

Anoop Gopalkrishna has been very effective with both bat and ball. The experienced bowling all-rounder has taken five wickets at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 5.85. He has made 21 runs in two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Harsh Desai (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Harsh Desai has been in terrific form with the ball, providing wickets when needed. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 14.60 and an economy rate of 4.92 in two games.

SHA vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem

Nadeem has made a huge all-round impact in the opening game against Emirates Blues. He smashed a 33-ball 42 while taking one wicket. He is an excellent pick for captaincy in today's game.

Ghulam Farid

Ghulam Farid has been ABD's best batter in the tournament. He has scored 94 runs at an outstanding average of 47.00 in two games. He is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

5 Must-picks for SHA vs ABD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mohammad Nadeem

Muhammad Saghir Khan

Muhammad Rohid Khan,

Yash Punja

Karnal Zahid

SHA vs ABD match expert tips

Both teams have some capable all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Anoop Gopalkrishna, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Ahmad, and Zia Mukhtar will be the ones to watch out for.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8th, Head-To-Head League

SHA vs ABD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M Kamran Atta

Batters: Usman Khan, C Rizwan, J Figy

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Saghir Khan, K Zahid

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, M Rohid, M Bashir

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8th, Grand League

SHA vs ABD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: M Kamran Atta

Batters: Usman Khan, J Figy, A Abid

All-rounders: Mohammad Nadeem, Anoop Gopalkrishna, Saghir Khan, K Zahid, H Afghan

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, M Rohid

Poll : 0 votes