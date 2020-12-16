Sharjah Bukhatir XI take on Abu Dhabi in Match 16 of Emirates D20 Tournament.

Sharjah Bukhatir XI have played three games, out of which they have managed to grab a win twice. At the moment, they find themselves placed below Dubai in the table due to a poorer net run rate. Sharjah succumbed to a 64-run defeat to ECB Blues in the previous game and would look to bounce back from that loss.

Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, have had a terrible campaign so far. They are winless in their last 5 matches and have been outplayed in every game. It’s not about the fact that they have lost so many games. The fact that they didn’t even come close to winning a single match is what would haunt the side.

The last time these two sides met was on 12th December. Sharjah beat Abu Dhabi by 31 runs in that encounter. They are the favorites for this face-off as well.

Squads to choose from:

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (W/K), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (wk), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

Abu Dhabi

Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Abu Dhabi, Match 16

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 16th December, 2020, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai will help the bowlers as batsmen often struggle to get going on this pitch. The pace bowlers are expected to make merry. A score of 145 is expected to be par on this pitch.

SHA vs ABD Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Kai Smith, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Soorya Sathish, Kashif Daud, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Navalesh Naidoo, Hafeez Rahman, Mudassir Hussain

Advertisement

Captain: Mazhar Bashir, Vice-Captain: Kashif Daud

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Soorya Sathish, Kashif Daud, Mazhar Bashir, Midhun Pattlikkadan, Navalesh Naidoo, Hafeez Rahman, Mudassir Hussain, Faisal Altaf

Captain: Midhun Pattlikkadan, Vice-Captain: Khalid Shah