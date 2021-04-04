Sharjah vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - April 4th, 2021

Second-placed Sharjah will lock horns against fifth-placed Abu Dhabi on Sunday in a bid to have a strong finish in the league stage. Team Sharjah have already qualified for the knockout stage but are looking forward to finalizing their opponents based on their position in the table.

Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have had a bad outing throughout the league. Despite being out of contention for the playoffs, a strong fightback can be expected by Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

When the two sides last met in the league, Sharjah convincingly chased down a target of 86. Sharjah will start as a strong side on paper considering their rich form in the league.

Emirates D10 2021:Squads to choose from

Sharjah: Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Waqas Gohar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan.

Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Abu Dhabi: Yodhin Punja (C), Ali Abid, Irfan Ayub, Riyan Mohammad, Aaryan Madani, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Muzammil, Raees Ahmed Ayan.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Abu Dhabi

Date: 04th April April 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The batsmen have had a major say at Sharjah Cricket Ground compared to their bowling compatriots. The flat surface at the venue has helped with conducive stroke-making. This has made it hard for bowlers to contain the scoreboard, which in turn has allowed the batsmen to pile up huge scores. It is much more sensible for the team winning the toss to choose to bat first at this venue.

Emirates D10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Sharjah vs ABD)

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Vritiya Aravind, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Mazhar Bashir, Aayan Khan, Unaib Rehman, Raees Ahmed Ayan

Captain:Vritiya Aravind Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Vritiya Aravind, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Khalid Shah, Osama Hassan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Aayan Khan, Unaib Rehman, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed Vice-captain: Khalid Shah