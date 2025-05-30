SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 41

The 41st match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Sharjah (SHA) squaring off against Ajman (AJM) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Sharjah have won six of their last 11 matches. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi by 22 runs. Ajman, on the other hand, have won four of their last 11 matches. They won their last match against Emirates Red by 2 runs.

These two teams recently played the 29th match of the tournament, which was won by Ajman by 10 runs.

SHA vs AJM Match Details

The 41st match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SHA vs AJM, 41st Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Fujairah, where a total of 168 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

Ad

SHA vs AJM Form Guide

SHA - Won 6 of their last 11 matches

AJM - Won 4 of their last 11 matches

SHA vs AJM Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

K Shah (wk), H Khan, L Faisal, D Liyaquat, K Bin Tanvir, N Ullah, A Ali Shah, I Masood, M Irfan, W Akram, T Zaman

AJM Playing XI

No injury updates

Saghir Khan ©, Ankur Sangwan, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Aftab, Zohair lqbal, Harshit Seth, Sohaib Khan, Salman Shahid (wk), Said Nazeer Afridi, Mohsin Khan, Usman Shinwari

Ad

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Shahid

S Shahid is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 256 runs in the last 11 matches. K Shah is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sharafu

A Sharafu and A Tandon are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Sharafu is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 103 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches. H Khan is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

D Liyaquat

H Seth and D Liyaquat are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Liyaquat will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 234 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last 10 matches. M Aftab is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Irfan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Akram and M Irfan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Irfan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 10 wickets and smashed 25 runs in the last 11 matches. I Masood is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SHA vs AJM match captain and vice-captain choices

D Liyaquat

D Liyaquat is one of the most crucial picks from Sharjah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 234 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last ten matches.

A Sharafu

A Sharafu is another crucial pick from the Sharjah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 103 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last six matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs AJM, 41st Match

A Sharafu

S Shahid

A Tandon

D Liyaquat

M Aftab

Sharjah vs Ajman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sharjah vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shah, S Shahid

Ad

Batters: A Tandon, H Khan, A Sharafu

All-rounders: D Liyaquat, H Seth, M Aftab

Bowlers: M Irfan, W Akram, I Masood

Sharjah vs Ajman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Shahid

Ad

Batters: A Tandon, A Sharafu

All-rounders: D Liyaquat, H Seth, M Aftab

Bowlers: M Irfan, W Akram, I Masood, A Iqbal, K Bin Tanvir

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️