SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 26.

Sharjah will take on Ajman in the 26th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on December 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Sharjah are in the second spot in the Emirates D10 points table, having won five of their eight games and are looking great this season. They defeated the Emirates Blues in their last game and will look forward to grabbing another victory in this battle.
Meanwhile, Ajman are having a poor season, losing five of their seven games. They currently sit in the fifth position in the standings with four points and will now be eyeing a third win to boost their position
SHA vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today
Sharjah
Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah(WK), Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Unaib Rehman, Amjad Gul
Ajman
Nasir Aziz(C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab, Safeer Tariq(WK)
Match Details
Match: Sharjah vs Ajman
Date and Time: 13th December, 11:00 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a sporting one this season. There has been something on offer for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect the batters to find it easy in the initial stages whereas the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses.
Today’s SHA vs AJM Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Khalid Shah: Khalid is a decent wicketkeeper batter and has been a consistent performer for his side. He has scored 179 runs with the bat and has also been involved in eight dismissals.
Batter
Ansar Khan: Ansar has scored 161 runs so far in this tournament and will look to add more runs to his tally.
Qasim Muhammad: Qasim has been a consistent performer for Ajman with both bat as well as the ball. He has chipped in with eight wickets and has also scored 94 runs.
All-rounders
Umair Ali: Umair will be a safe pick from the all-rounder section. He has scored 79 runs with an impressive S/R of 164.58 and has also picked up four wickets in this league.
Waqas Ahmed: Waqas is another viable choice from Ajman, who has smashed 95 runs with his bat. He can play good strokes and fetch good points for your fantasy team.
Bowlers
Ali Anwaar: Ali has been bowling effectively so far in this tournament, having picked up ten wickets in seven games. He will be a key bowler for Ajman in this game.
Sultan Ahmed: Sultan Ahmed has been a genuine wicket-taker for Sharjah with eight wickets to his name. He can dominate the batters with his lengths and regulate the flow of runs.
Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team
Qasim Muhammad: 427 points
Sultan Ahmed: 401 points
Khalid Shah: 371 points
Ali Anwaar: 365 points
Umair Ali: 286 points
Important stats for SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team
Qasim Muhammad: 7 matches, 94 runs, 8 wickets
Sultan Ahmed: 7 matches, 8 wickets
Khalid Shah: 8 matches, 179 runs
Ali Anwaar: 7 matches, 10 wickets
Hazrat Bilal: 7 matches, 5 wickets
SHA vs AJM Dream11 Today's Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, A Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Umair Ali, Waqas Ahmed-I, Nisar Aziz, Ali Anwaar, Sultan Ahmed
Captain: Umair Ali Vice-Captain: Sultan Ahmed
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Ansar Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Waqas Ahmed-I, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Sultan Ahmed
Captain: Qasim Muhammad Vice Captain: Khalid Shah