SHA vs AJM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 26.

Sharjah will take on Ajman in the 26th match of the Emirates D10 2021-22 on December 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Sharjah are in the second spot in the Emirates D10 points table, having won five of their eight games and are looking great this season. They defeated the Emirates Blues in their last game and will look forward to grabbing another victory in this battle.

Meanwhile, Ajman are having a poor season, losing five of their seven games. They currently sit in the fifth position in the standings with four points and will now be eyeing a third win to boost their position

SHA vs AJM Probable Playing 11 Today

Sharjah

Fayyaz Ahmad(C), Umair Ali, Khalid Shah(WK), Kashif Daud, Hassan Khan, Laxman Manjrekar, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Unaib Rehman, Amjad Gul

Ajman

Nasir Aziz(C), Sultan Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Qasim Muhammad, Waqas Ahmed, Mayank, Yuvraj Barua, Essam Muti ur Rab, Safeer Tariq(WK)

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Ajman

Date and Time: 13th December, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a sporting one this season. There has been something on offer for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect the batters to find it easy in the initial stages whereas the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses.

Today’s SHA vs AJM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Khalid Shah: Khalid is a decent wicketkeeper batter and has been a consistent performer for his side. He has scored 179 runs with the bat and has also been involved in eight dismissals.

Batter

Ansar Khan: Ansar has scored 161 runs so far in this tournament and will look to add more runs to his tally.

Qasim Muhammad: Qasim has been a consistent performer for Ajman with both bat as well as the ball. He has chipped in with eight wickets and has also scored 94 runs.

All-rounders

Umair Ali: Umair will be a safe pick from the all-rounder section. He has scored 79 runs with an impressive S/R of 164.58 and has also picked up four wickets in this league.

Waqas Ahmed: Waqas is another viable choice from Ajman, who has smashed 95 runs with his bat. He can play good strokes and fetch good points for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ali Anwaar: Ali has been bowling effectively so far in this tournament, having picked up ten wickets in seven games. He will be a key bowler for Ajman in this game.

Sultan Ahmed: Sultan Ahmed has been a genuine wicket-taker for Sharjah with eight wickets to his name. He can dominate the batters with his lengths and regulate the flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Qasim Muhammad: 427 points

Sultan Ahmed: 401 points

Khalid Shah: 371 points

Ali Anwaar: 365 points

Umair Ali: 286 points

Important stats for SHA vs AJM Dream11 prediction team

Qasim Muhammad: 7 matches, 94 runs, 8 wickets

Sultan Ahmed: 7 matches, 8 wickets

Khalid Shah: 8 matches, 179 runs

Ali Anwaar: 7 matches, 10 wickets

Hazrat Bilal: 7 matches, 5 wickets

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Today's Prediction

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Rahul Chopra, A Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Umair Ali, Waqas Ahmed-I, Nisar Aziz, Ali Anwaar, Sultan Ahmed

Captain: Umair Ali Vice-Captain: Sultan Ahmed

SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Ansar Khan, Sagar Kalyan, Qasim Muhammad, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Waqas Ahmed-I, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Sultan Ahmed

Captain: Qasim Muhammad Vice Captain: Khalid Shah

Edited by Ritwik Kumar