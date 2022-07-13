SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 6

Sharks XI (SHA) will play Bulls XI (BUL) in the sixth match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 at Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday, July 13.

Sharks XI are fourth in the Pondicherry Men's T20 table, having won one out of their two matches. They won their last game against Tuskers XI by five wickets. Bulls XI, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings after losing their first two matches. Tigers XI beat them by eight wickets in their last outing.

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (C), Premraj Rajavelu, Mohit Mittan, Aravindraj Ravichandran (WK), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Logesh Prabagaran, AS Govindaraajan, Sabari Sakthivel.

BUL XI

P Surendiran (WK), Siddharth Naidu, Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Gautham Srinivas, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (C), Bhupender Chauhan, S Ashwath, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar.

Match Details

SHA vs BUL, Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 7

Date and Time: 13th July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 139 runs.

Today’s SHA vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R: Arvind has been in decent form with the bat this season, scoring 31 runs in two matches. He could also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Batters

AS Govindaraajan: Govindaraajan has scored 105 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 131.25. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream form on Wednesday.

Mohit Mittan: Mittan has scored 53 runs in two Pondicherry Men's T20 matches at a strike rate of 135.90. He is a top-quality batter who can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: Marimuthu has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the tournament, scoring 67 runs at a strike rate of 124.07 and scalping one crucial wicket in two matches.

Bhupender Chauhan: Bhupender has scored 18 runs and picked up a wicket in two matches. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Raghu Sharma: Raghu can topple Bulls XI's top order on Wednesday, having picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 8.14.

Thivagar G: Thivagar had a great outing in the last game, taking a wicket and scoring 11 runs at a strike rate of 137.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

AS Govindaraajan (SHA) - 161 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA) - 122 points

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL) - 113 points

Raghu Sharma (SHA) - 109 points

Jay Pandey (BUL) - 101 points

Important Stats for BOL vs PAD Dream11 prediction team

AS Govindaraajan: 105 runs in 2 matches; SR - 131.25

Mohit Mittan: 53 runs in 2 matches; SR - 135.90

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 67 runs in 2 matches; SR - 124.07

Raghu Sharma: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.14

Jay Pandey: 61 runs in 2 matches; SR - 135.56

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20)

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey, Abhilash Kulkarni, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran.

Captain: AS Govindaraajan. Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan.

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Jay Pandey, Vishal Khokhar, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran.

Captain: Vishal Khokhar. Vice-captain: AS Govindaraajan.

