Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T20 2023

Sharks XI will take on Bulls XI in match number 16 of the Pondicherry T20 2023 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Thursday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs BUL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Sharks XI have been in good form in this tournament. They have three wins and two losses and are second on the points table. On the other hand, Bulls XI are fifth. They have one win, two losses and two no-results.

SHA vs BUL, Match Details

The 16th match of the Pondicherry T20 2023 between Sharks XI and Bulls XI will be played on July 6, 2023, at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 7 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SHA vs BUL

Date & Time: July 6, 2023, 7 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on, but it has also assisted the bowlers. The spinners have had some success at this ground in this tournament.

SHA vs BUL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sharks XI: L, W, W, L, W

Bulls XI: L, NR, NR, W, L

SHA vs BUL Probable Playing 11 today

Sharks XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sharks XI Probable Playing XI: Karthiraja-U, Logesh P, R Pravin, Sivamurugan M, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Mohit Mittan, Gopal Thivagar, Deepak Choudhary, Tharayil Abeesh, Arunachalam V, Subramaniyan K, Vishal Khokhar

Bulls XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bulls XI Probable Playing XI: Rajashekar Reddy, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Mohamed Safeequddin, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sunil Bishnoi, Bhupandera Sharma, Shree Varshan K G, SB Sai Chetan, Majid Khan, Prateesh Saraswat

Today’s SHA vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sunil Bishnoi (2 innings, 28 runs, 3 catches)

Sunil Bishnoi has looked in decent touch with the bat. The BUL wicketkeeper-batter has made 28 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 147.37. He has taken three catches as well.

Top Batter Pick

Jay Pandey (4 matches, 95 runs)

Jay Pandey is in good batting form. He has accumulated 95 runs in four outings and he has a strike-rate of 111.76 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Subramaniyan K (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Subramaniyan K has been bowling superbly. The SHA left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets from five games and has an economy rate of 3.69.

Top Bowler Pick

Deepak Choudhary (3 matches, 44 runs, 5 wickets)

Deepak Choudhary has been very effective with both bat and ball. The SHA seamer has taken five wickets at an economy of 6.52. He has made 44 runs in two innings while striking at 176.00.

SHA vs BUL match captain and vice-captain choices

Tharayil Abeesh (5 matches, 11 wickets)

Tharayil Abeesh is in magnificent form with the ball and he is at the top of the wicket charts. The SHA seamer has returned with 11 wickets in five games at an economy of 5.82. He has a bowling strike-rate of 9.27.

Mohit Mittan (5 matches, 114 runs, 3 wickets)

Mohit Mittan has made solid all-round contributions. He has scored 114 runs while batting at a strike-rate of 104.59. With the ball, he has taken three scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

5 must-picks with player stats for SHA vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Tharayil Abeesh 11 wickets in 5 matches Mohit Mittan 114 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Subramaniyan K 7 wickets in 5 matches Jay Pandey 95 runs in 4 matches Deepak Choudhary 44 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches

SHA vs BUL match expert tips

SHA are the in-form team and as many as seven of their players can be picked. Moreover, the all-rounders could be the ones to watch out for. Thus, the likes of Mohit Mittan, Subramaniyan K, Tharayil Abeesh, and Deepak Choudhary will be the ones to watch out for.

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sunil Bishnoi

Batters: Sivamurugan M, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Mohit Mittan

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, Tharayil Abeesh, Gopal Thivagar

Bowlers: SB Sai Chetan, Vishal Khokhar, Deepak Choudhary

SHA vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sunil Bishnoi

Batters: Sivamurugan M, Jay Pandey, Mohit Mittan

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, Tharayil Abeesh, Gopal Thivagar, Mohamed Safeequddin

Bowlers: SB Sai Chetan, Vishal Khokhar, Deepak Choudhary

