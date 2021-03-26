SHA vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - March 26th, 2021

Sharjah will take on Dubai in an Emirates D10 League match on Friday.

Sharjah have been impressive in the Emirates D10 League, winning two in two. They defeated Fujairah and Ajman by nine and eight wickets respectively and are the favorites against Dubai.

Dubai, on the other hand, have played just a single match so far. They were defeated by Emirates Blue in their Emirates D10 League opener.

Squads to choose from:

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Khalid Shah, Badiuzzama Sayed

Dubai

Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Aryansh Sharma

Dubai

Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Dubai

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

Date and Time: 26th March, 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is batting friendly and high scores are common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 123.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SHA vs DUB)

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Tips - Emirates D10 League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vritiya Aravind, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Khalid Shah, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Renjith Mani, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Umair Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vritiya Aravind, Kai Smith, Fahad Nawaz, Ronak Panoly, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique

Captain: Fahad Nawaz. Vice-captain: Vritiya Aravind