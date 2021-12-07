SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 1

Sharjah (SHA) will be up against Dubai (DUB) in the opening match of the Emirates D10 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharjah beat Fujairah by eight wickets in the final of the Emirates D10 2020-21. The defending champions have some quality players in their ranks, capable of single-handedly winning games. Dubai, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performances in the previous edition. They managed to win only two out of their 10 Emirates D10 matches and finished fifth in the points table.

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (WK), Aryan Saxena, Renjith Mani, Amjad Gul, Umar Ali, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Junaid Siddique, Harsh Desai, Hazrat Bilal, Syam Ramesh.

DUB XI

Bilal Cheema (WK), Ahaan Fernandez, Syed-Haider Shah, Lovepreet Singh-I, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Harshit Seth, Darshan Pagarani, Ehtesham Siddiq.

Match Details

SHA vs DUB, Match 1, Emirates D10

Date and Time: 7th December 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 121 runs. The pacers, meanwhile, are expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s SHA vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bilal Cheema: Cheema is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs today. He scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 192.42 in eight Emirates D10 matches last season.

Batters

Ahaan Fernandez: Fernandez has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 107.14 in two Emirates D10 matches last season. He is a quality batter who can play a big knock on Tuesday.

Aryan Saxena: Saxena has scored 550 runs at a strike rate of 122.77, while also picking up a wicket in 14 T20 matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Umar Ali: Ali is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball today. He picked up 16 wickets and also scored 59 runs in 12 matches in the previous Emirates D10 edition.

Kashif Daud: Daud scored 89 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 228.21, while also taking 13 wickets last season.

Bowlers

Ankur Sangwan: Sangwan will lead Dubai's bowling attack on Tuesday. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Junaid Siddique: Junaid bowled pretty well in the previous edition, scalping 11 wickets at an economy rate of 10.39 in 12 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Umar Ali (SHA)

Ameer Hamza (DUB)

Ankur Sangwan (DUB)

Kashif Daud (SHA)

Junaid Siddique (SHA)

Important Stats for SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

Umar Ali: 59 runs and 16 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 168.57 and ER - 8.65

Kashif Daud: 89 runs and 13 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 228.21 and ER - 9.46

Bilal Cheema: 127 runs in 8 matches; SR - 192.42

Fayyaz Ahmad: 131 runs in 12 matches; SR - 179.45

Junaid Siddique: 11 wickets in 12 matches; ER - 10.39

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10)

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bilal Cheema, Fayyaz Ahmad, Ahaan Fernandez, Renjith Mani, Aryan Saxena, Umar Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Ehtesham Siddiq, Ankur Sangwan.

Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmad, Ahaan Fernandez, Syed-Haider Shah, Renjith Mani, Umar Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Ali Anwar, Junaid Siddique, Ankur Sangwan, Darshan Pagarani.

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Umar Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar