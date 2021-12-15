SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, 2nd Semi-final

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the second semi-final of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With 10 points, Sharjah finished second in the league stage. They ended up losing their final league game against Abu Dhabi by eight wickets and will hope for a better result today. Dubai, meanwhile, finished just behind Sharjah in third place. They have lost their last two Emirates D10 2021 matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways in the semis.

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Hassan Khan, Khalid Shah (wk), Ansar Khan, Umair Ali, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Amjad Gul, Laxman Manjrekar/Renjith Mani, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Harsh Desai, Syam Ramesh

DUB XI

Ameer Hamza (c), Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ammar Badami, Furqan Khalil (wk), Farooq Mohammad, Abdul Malik, Syed Haider Shah, Harshit Seth, Muhammad Ismail, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddiq

Match Details

SHA vs DUB, Emirates D10 2021, 2nd Semi-final

Date and Time: 15th December, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium generally favors batters, who will get value for their shots. Spinners are likely to find some assistance as well, with 110 being a par total at the venue.

Today’s SHA vs DUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K. Shah has done immensely well over the last few Emirates D10 matches. Against the Emirates Blues, he scored 45 runs, including six boundaries and four sixes.

Batter

A Hafeez Afridi has batted at the top of the order for Ajman and has been in great form over the last few matches.

All-rounders

F Mohammad could prove to be the match-winner today. He has scored 99 runs and picked up 18 wickets in the Emirates D10 so far. Mohammad could also prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your AJM vs SHA Dream11 fantasy team.

A Hamza is another brilliant player whom you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has smacked 202 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 172.64.

Bowlers

A Anwar will be tasked with leading his side's bowling unit. He has gone wicketless in recent games but will hope to pick up a few today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

F Mohammad (DUB) – 748 points

K Shah (SHA) – 413 points

A Hamza (DUB) – 412 points

A Anwar (SHA) – 374 points

H Seth (DUB) – 359 points

Important stats for SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

F Mohammad: 99 runs and 18 wickets

K Shah: 200 runs

A Hamza: 202 runs

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D10 2021)

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Shah, A Hafeez Afridi, A Khan, A Gul, M Ismail, F Mohammad, A Hamza, A Anwar, H Seth, A Malik, E Siddiq

Captain: F Mohammad. Vice-captain: A Hamza.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Emirates D10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Shah, F Ahmad, A Hafeez Afridi, A Gul, M Ismail, F Mohammad, A Hamza, A Anwar, H Seth, A Malik, E Siddiq

Captain: A Hafeez Afridi. Vice-captain: K Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar