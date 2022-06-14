SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 4

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Dubai (DUB) in the 4th match of the Emirates D20 League on Tuesday at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

Both teams will be playing their second match after facing losses in their first games. Sharjah lost their first match to Fujairah, while Dubai lost their last match to the Emirates Blues by 27 runs.

Sharjah will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Dubai is a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by Dubai.

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aayan Khan, Ameer Hamza, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Zahid, Zahoor Khan, and CP Rizwan

DUB Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (wk), Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad, Ammar Badami, Farooq Momand, Soorya Sathish, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan, Harsh Bobade, and Shamim Ali

Match Details

SHA vs DUB, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: June 14, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Stadium is batting-friendly, where pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor, who has excelled in the previous year's Emirates D20 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

P Mehra and R Shahzad are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team. B Hameed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

F Momand and A Khan are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. H Seth is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Bobade and Z Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Sangwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction team

B Hameed (SHA)

F Momand (DUB)

A Khan (SHA)

SHA vs DUB important stats for Dream11 team

F Momand - Five runs and one wicket

H Bobade - Three wickets

Z Khan - 24 runs and two wickets

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, B Hameed, P Mehra, R Shahzad, A Khan, H Seth, F Momand, Z Khan, A Sangwan, H Bobade, and M Zahid

Captain: F Momand Vice Captain: B Hameed

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, B Hameed, P Mehra, R Shahzad, A Khan, H Seth, F Momand, A Hamza, Z Khan, A Sangwan, and H Bobade

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: F Momand

