SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D50 2023, Match 15

Sharjah will take on Dubai in match number 15 of the Emirates D50 2023 at the Malek Cricket Ground 2 in Ajman on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SHA vs DUB Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have a similar record in the tournament with two wins and as many losses. While Sharjah have won and lost every alternate game, Dubai won their first two games before losing two on the trot.

SHA vs DUB, Emirates D50 2023

The 15th match of the Emirates D50 2023 between Sharjah and Dubai will be played on May 11 at the Malek Cricket Ground 2 in Ajman. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs DUB, Match 15, Emirates D50 2023

Date & Time: May 11th 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 2, Ajman

SHA vs DUB Pitch Report

The track at the Malek Cricket Ground 2 in Ajman has been a good one to bat on. However, spinners have tasted success at the venue so batters have to be cautious against spin.

SHA vs DUB Form Guide (Emirates D50 2023)

Sharjah: L, W, L, W

Dubai: L, L, W, W

SHA vs DUB Probable Playing 11 today

Sharjah Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Sharjah Probable Playing XI: Ashwant Valthapa, Muhammad Saghir Khan, CP Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Harsh Desai, Karnal Zahid, Ata Ullah (c), Hilal Afghan.

Dubai Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Dubai Probable Playing XI: Ronak Panoly, Aryan Lakra, Nilansh Keswani, Syed Haider Shah, Fahad Nawaz, Safeer Tariq, Taimoor Ali-I, Adhitya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Rahul Bhatia, Yug Sharma.

Today’s SHA vs DUB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Safeer Tariq (4 matches, 78 runs, 2 catches, 2 stumpings)

Safeer Tariq has made decent contributions with the bat. He has accumulated 78 runs in four Emirates D50 2023 matches at a strike rate of 109.86.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Haider Shah (4 matches, 200 runs)

Syed Haider Shah has scored 200 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 81.63, with a couple of half-centuries along the way.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adhitya Shetty (4 matches, 10 wickets, 16 runs)

Adhitya Shetty is currently the highest wicket-taker in the Emirates D50 2023. The leg-spinner has returned with 10 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.84.

Top Bowler Pick

Nilansh Keswani (4 matches, 178 runs, 4 wickets)

Nilansh Keswani has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has scored 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 87.25. He has picked up four scalps at an economy rate of 5.64.

SHA vs DUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Aryan Lakra (4 matches, 303 runs, 4 wickets)

Aryan Lakra is the third-highest run-getter in the Emirates D50 with 303 runs in four outings, including two hundreds. He averages 75.75 and boasts a strike rate of 98.06. His left-arm spin has resulted in four wickets at an economy rate of 5.10.

Usman Khan (3 matches, 303 runs, 2 wickets)

Usman Khan has racked up 303 runs in three games, including two fifties and a hundred. He has a strike rate of 103.77. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with two wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SHA vs DUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aryan Lakra 303 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Usman Khan 303 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Adhitya Shetty 16 runs & 10 wickets in 4 matches Nilansh Keswani 178 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Syed Haider Shah 200 runs in 4 matches

SHA vs DUB match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks who could be vital picks. Thus, the likes of Adhitya Shetty, Ronak Panoly, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Lakra, and Nilansh Keswani will be the ones to watch out for in the SHA vs DUB contest.

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Safeer Tariq

Batters: CP Rizwan, Usman Khan (vc), Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders: Karnal Zahid, Adhitya Shetty, Mohammad Nadeem, Ronak Panoly

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, Aryan Lakra (c), Nilansh Keswani

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Fayyaz Ahmad, Safeer Tariq

Batters: CP Rizwan, Usman Khan, Syed Haider Shah

All-rounders: Adhitya Shetty, Mohammad Nadeem (vc)

Bowlers: Harsh Desai, Aryan Lakra, Nilansh Keswani (c), Rahul Bhatia

Poll : 0 votes