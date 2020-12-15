Sharjah Bukhatir XI take on Dubai Pulse Secure in Match 15 of Emirates D20 Tournament.

Having played 4 games so far, Dubai Pulse Secure has won twice and lost the other two games. They are currently placed third on the points table.

On the other hand, Sharjah Bukhatir XI have played three games and won twice, while losing the other one. They are placed below Dubai on the table due to a poorer net run rate. This match promises to be an interesting affair between two evenly-matched teams.

Squads to choose from:

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (W/K), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota, Nathan Shibu, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Mohammad Halan Harris

Dubai Pulse Secure

Adnaan Khan (W/K), Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Rudra Mahadev, Saqib Manshad, Ahaan Fernandes, Rahul Bhatia

Predicted Playing XI

Sharjah Bukhatir XI

Fayyaz Ahmad (C) (W/K), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

Dubai Pulse Secure

Adnaan Khan (W/K), Bilal Cheema, Syed Haider, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Shahrukh Sheikh (C). Omer Farooq, Ali Naseer, Nilansh Keswani, Tahir Latif, Muhammad Hassan

Match Details

Match: Sharjah Bukhatir XI vs Dubai Pulse Secure, Match 15

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date and Time: 15th December, 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the ICC Academy in Dubai can be considered to be beneficial for the bowlers as batsmen quite often struggle on this pitch. The pace bowlers are expected to get a lot of help from the surface. A score of 145 is expected to be par on this pitch.

SHA vs DUB Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

SHA vs DUB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fayyaz Ahmed, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Punya Mehra, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Omer Farooq, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Nasser, Tahir Latif

Captain: Kashif Daud, Vice-Captain: Omer Farooq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fayyaz Ahmed, Adnaan Khan, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Punya Mehra, Kashif Daud, Muhammad Hassan, Omer Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Nasser, Tahir Latif

Captain: Fayyaz Ahmed, Vice-Captain: Tahir Latif