SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Emirates D50 One-Day – May 4th, 2023  

Sharjah (SHA) and Emirates Blues (EMB) will square off against each other in the Emirates D50 One-Day on Thursday, May 4. Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman will host the contest.

The tournament got underway on Wednesday with two jaw-dropping matches featuring Fujairah, Ajman, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. The SHA vs EMB match also promises to be an exciting one.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SHA vs EMB game:

#3 Alishan Sharafu (EMB) – 9 credits

Alishan Sharafu (Image Courtesy: The National)

Alishan Sharafu has played international cricket for the UAE and should be picked for the SHA vs EMB match. He has scored 167 runs from 14 ODIs at an average of 13.91 with a top score of 35.

He has also played nine T20Is for his national team. Sharafu was also the captain of the UAE U19 team in the World Cup in the West Indies last year.

#2 Usman Khan (SHA) – 8.5 credits

Usman Khan is an explosive T20 batter and should not be left out of the T20 teams for the SHA vs EMB match.

The right-handed batter has notched 613 runs from 21 matches at an average of 30.65 and a strike rate of 143.55 with two hundreds and as many fifties to his name. Earlier this year, he also hit the fastest hundred in the PSL while playing for the Multan Sultans.

#1 CP Rizwan (SHA) – 9 credits

CP Rizwan is an experienced campaigner and has also captained the UAE national team. In 18 T20Is, Rizwan has scored 323 runs at an average of 24.84 and a strike-rate of 109.49 with one half-century and a top score of 51 not out to his name.

Fantasy users should opt for him in their teams for the SHA vs EMB match.

