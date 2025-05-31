SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi Final of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Sharjah (SHA) squaring off against Emirates Blues (EMB) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 31. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sharjah have won six of their last 12 matches. They lost their last match to Ajman by 4 wickets. Emirates Blues, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 12 matches. They lost their last match to Emirates Red by 5 wickets.

These two teams played two head-to-head matches this season. Both teams have won one match each.

SHA vs EMB Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs EMB, 2nd Semi Final Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Emirates Red and Emirates Blues, where a total of 161 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SHA vs EMB Form Guide

SHA - Won 6 of their last 12 matches

EMB - Won 8 of their last 12 matches

SHA vs EMB Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

K Shah (wk), H Khan, L Faisal, D Liyaquat, K Bin Tanvir, N Ullah, A Ali Shah, I Masood, M Irfan, W Akram, T Zaman

EMB Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Safeer Tariq, Ahmed Tariq, Shakeeb Ahmed, Muhammad Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz (c), Muhammad Asif, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Mohsin, Mohammed Umar, Ajay Kumar

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 238 runs in the last 11 matches. K Shah is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sharafu

A Sharafu and A Tariq are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Sharafu is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 131 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last seven matches. N Faraz is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Liyaquat

M Mohsin and D Liyaquat are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Liyaquat will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 246 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 11 matches. K Bin Tanvir is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Irfan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shahbaz Ali and M Irfan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Irfan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. I Masood is another good bowler for today's match. He has taken 13 wickets in the last 12 matches.

SHA vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices

D Liyaquat

D Liyaquat is one of the most crucial picks from Sharjah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 246 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last 11 matches of the tournament.

A Sharafu

A Sharafu is another crucial pick from the Sharjah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 131 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs EMB, 2nd Semi Final Match

A Sharafu

D Liyaquat

K Bin Tanvir

M Mohsin

I Masood

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shah, M Kamran Atta

Batters: A Tariq, N Faraz, A Sharafu

All-rounders: D Liyaquat, M Mohsin, K Bin Tanvir

Bowlers: M Irfan, M Shahbaz Ali, I Masood

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kamran Atta

Batters: A Sharafu

All-rounders: D Liyaquat, M Mohsin, K Bin Tanvir, R Habib, S Ahmed

Bowlers: M Irfan, M Shahbaz Ali, I Masood, M Qasim

