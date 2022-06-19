SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 16

Sharjah (SHA) will take on the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 16th match of the Emirates D20 League on Sunday at the ICC Academy Stadium in Dubai.

Sharjah are among the worst-performing teams in the tournament as they have only won one out of their last two matches. The Emirates Blues, on the other hand, are one of the top teams in the Emirates D20 League as they won their first two matches by big margins.

SHA vs EMB Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Aayan Afzal Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Zahid

EMB Playing XI

Ateeq Ur Rehman (wk) , Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Rahul Bhatia, Nilansh Keswani, Aryan Lakra, Sabir Rao, Sanchit Sharma, Matiullah Khan, and Karthik Meiyappan

Match Details

SHA vs EMB, Emirates D20 League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is expected to not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor, who has excelled in the previous year's Emirates D20 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

A Sharafu and F Nawaz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Hameed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

N Keswani and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Lakra is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shetty and M Zahid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. D Qureshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

A Sharafy (EMB)

A Khan (SHA)

A Lakra (EMB)

Sharjah vs Emirates Blues Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, A Gul, A Sharaful, F Nawaz, B Hameed, F Ahmad, A Khan, N Keswani, A Shetty, D Qureshi, M Zahid

Captain: A Sharafu Vice Captain: A Khan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, A Gul, A Sharaful, F Nawaz, B Hameed, F Ahmad, A Khan, N Keswani, A Shetty, Z Khan, M Zahid

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: A Sharafu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far