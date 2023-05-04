SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D50, Match 4

Sharjah (SHA) will be up against the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the fourth match of the Emirates D50 at Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SHA vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Sharjah and Emirates Blues are the only two teams that are yet to play a game in the Emirates D50. Both sides will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

SHA vs EMB Match Details, Emirates D50

The fourth match of the Emirates D50 will be played on May 4 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST.

SHA vs EMB, Emirates D50, Match 4

Date and Time: 4th May 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SHA vs EMB Pitch Report

The only match held at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 proved to be a high-scoring encounter. Both sides scored over 300 runs and the same trend is expected to continue, given that the boundaries are short at the venue.

Last 5 matches (Emirates D50)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 348

Average second-innings score: 325

SHA vs EMB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sharjah Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sharjah Probable Playing 11

Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad (WK)(C), Usman Khan, CP Rizwan, Qamar Awan, Karnal Zahid, Mohammad Nadeem, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Harsh Desai, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Yasir Khan/Muhammad Azhar.

Emirates Blues Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Emirates Blues Probable Playing 11

Dhruv Parashar (WK), Aryansh Sharma, Ethan D’Souza, Aryan Saxena, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Ali Naseer, Hardik Pai, Harshit Seth, Akshat Rai, Daniyal Boriawala.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Shah (2857 runs in 159 matches)

K Shah could prove to be an interesting wicketkeeper choice, having scored 2857 runs in 159 matches at an average of close to 20.

Top Batter pick

U Khan (53 runs in 1 match)

U Khan has played only a single List A match in his career, scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 58.24.

Top All-rounder pick

S Sharma (27 runs and 1 wicket in 1 ODI)

In the only ODI he has played so far, S Sharma has done immensely well. He scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 150 and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.72.

Top Bowler pick

H Desai (5114 runs and 118 wickets in 134 matches)

H Desai is an incredibly reliable presence for his side. In 134 matches, he has slammed 5114 runs and has also taken 118 wickets.

SHA vs EMB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharafu

A Sharafu is a popular name on the UAE circuit and has been a dominant force in T20 cricket. Sharafu has played 14 ODIs, scoring 167 runs at a strike rate of 63.74. He should definitely be the captaincy choice for your SHA vs EMB Dream11 fantasy team.

C Rizwan

Just like A Sharafu, CP Rizwan is also extremely popular. He has scored 930 runs in 41 ODIs at an average of 28.18. He also has a wicket to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SHA vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Sharafu 167 runs in 14 ODIs CP Rizwan 930 runs and 1 wicket in 41 ODIs H Desai 5114 runs and 118 wickets in 134 matches K Shah 2857 runs in 159 matches S Sharma 27 runs and 1 wicket in 1 ODI

SHA vs EMB match expert tips

A Sharafu and CP Rizwan could make a strong impact in this game. They could prove to be safe captaincy choices for your SHA vs EMB Dream11 fantasy team.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Shah

Batters: CP Rizwan (vc), A Sharafu (c), U Khan

All-rounders: K Zahid, S Sharma, A Naseer, M Nadeem

Bowlers: H Desai, H Seth, M Azhar

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Shah, F Ahmad

Batters: CP Rizwan, A Sharafu, U Khan

All-rounders: K Zahid, S Sharma (c), A Naseer

Bowlers: H Desai (vc), H Seth, M Azhar

