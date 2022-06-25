SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 28

Sharjah (SHA) will face the Emirates Blues (EMB) in the 28th match of the Emirates D20 2022 on Saturday, June 25, at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Sharjah bounced back from back-to-back losses by beating Abu Dhabi by 66 runs in their previous game. Wicketkeeper batter Abdul Shakoor and captain Fayyaz Ahmed never let the Abu Dhabi bowlers in the game, scoring 75 and 51 runs, respectively, helping their team to 194. Basil Hameed and Simranjeet Kang yhen helped restrict the opposition to just 128.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Blues' poor run in the tournament continued, losing to Fujairah in their previous game. They occupy the penultimate spot in the points table and are in a do-or-die situation.

SHA vs EMB Probable Playing 11

SHA

Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Amjad Gul, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Hassan Eisakhel, Danish Qureshi, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Ameer Hamza, Sher Khan.

EMB

Alishan Sharafu (c), Karthik Meiyappan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Jash Giyanani, Mohammed Farazuddin, Tanish Suri, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Matiullah Khan.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Emirates Blues, Emirates D20 2022, Match 28.

Date and Time: June 25, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy is well-balanced. Batters tend to dominate the first half, while bowlers take control in the second.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 145 runs.

Today’s SHA vs EMB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Shakoor has been a reliable batter for Sharjah and an effective wicketkeeper. He has scored 204 runs at an impressive average of 25.50 in nine games.

Batters

Basil Hameed: He's an aggressive batter who has played a key role in Sharjah's success. He has impressed with his ability to dominate bowlers from the first over and is also a handy spinner. He has amassed 217 runs at an average of 31.00 in nine games, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Nilansh Keswani: Keswani has been in decent form with the ball for the Emirates Blues. He has taken eight wickets at an average of 17.37 in eight games and is a handy batter at the bottom of the order, making him a good multiplier pick in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Zahoor Khan: Khan has had a fabulous season with the ball and is Sharjah's leading wicket-taker. He has taken 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 23.72. He could prove to be a valuable in for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Hassan Eisakhel (SHA): 132 points.

Mohammed Farazuddin (EMB): 206 points.

CP Rizwan (SHA): 187 points.

Key stats for SHA vs EMB Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Zahid - Six wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.83.

Ghulam Murtaza – Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 16.50.

Zia Mukhtar – Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 16.00.

Simranjeet Singh Kang - Four wickets in two games; bowling average: 18.25.

SHA vs EMB Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20 2022)

SHA vs EMB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Fayyaz Ahmad, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Karthik Meiyappan.

SHA vs EMB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Zahoor Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Gul, Sabir Rao, Alishan Sharafu, Karthik Meiyappan, Nilansh Keswani, Fahad Nawaz, Rahul Bhatia.

Captain: Basil Hameed. Vice-captain: Nilansh Keswani.

