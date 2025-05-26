SHA vs EMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 25

The 25th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Sharjah (SHA) squaring off against Emirates Red (EMR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, May 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs EMR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sharjah have won three of their last six matches. They won their last match against Dubai by seven wickets. Emirates Red, on the other hand, have won two of their last seven matches. They lost their last match to Ajman by 50 runs.

Sharjah will try to maintain their winning momentum while Emirates Red will look to make a comeback.

SHA vs EMR Match Details

The 25th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs EMR, 25th Match

Date and Time: 26th May 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Dubai and Sharjah, where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

SHA vs EMR Form Guide

SHA - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

EMR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

SHA vs EMR Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

K Shah (wk), H Khan, L Faisal, D Liyaquat, K Bin Tanvir, N Ullah, A Ali Shah, I Masood, M Irfan, W Akram, T Zaman

EMR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Ahmaed Fahad Usman (wk), Zainullah Asmatullah Khan, Muhammad Shahdad (c), Rayan Khan, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Zawar Farid, Taimoor Ali, Usaid Amin, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Ali Asgar Shums, Arsalan Ahmad

SHA vs EMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Shah

K Shah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 54 runs in the last seven matches. M Agarwal is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Sharafu

A Sharafu and N Ullah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Sharafu is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 58 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. H Khan is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar

Z Farid and A Ghaffar are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Ghaffar will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 97 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches. D Liyaquat is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Irfan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Akram and M Irfan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Irfan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken seven wickets in the last seven matches. I Masood is another good bowler for today's match.

SHA vs EMR match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar is one of the most crucial picks from Emirates Red as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 97 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last seven matches.

A Sharafu

A Sharafu is one of the most crucial picks from the Sharjah squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 58 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs EMR, 25th Match

A Ghaffar

Z Farid

D Liyaquat

A Sharafu

U Amin

Sharjah vs Emirates Red Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sharjah vs Emirates Red Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Shah

Batters: N Ullah, A Sharafu

All-rounders: U Amin, T Ali, A Ghaffar, Z Farid, A Ali Shah, D Liyaquat

Bowlers: M Irfan, W Akram

Sharjah vs Emirates Red Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Shah

Batters: A Sharafu

All-rounders: U Amin, T Ali, A Ghaffar, Z Farid, D Liyaquat

Bowlers: M Irfan, W Akram, I Wijayakumar, I Masood

