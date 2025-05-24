SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will see Sharjah (SHA) squaring off against Fujairah (FUJ) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 24. Here's all you need to know about the SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sharjah have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Abu Dhabi by eight runs. Fujairah, on the other hand, have three of their last four matches. They won their last match against Abu Dhabi by six wickets.

Both teams will look to lead the points table with another win.

SHA vs FUJ Match Details

The 18th match of the Emirates D10 2025 will be played on May 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs FUJ, 18th Match

Date and Time: 24th May 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last Emirates D10 match played at this venue was between Ajman and Dubai, where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SHA vs FUJ Form Guide

SHA - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

FUJ - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

SHA vs FUJ Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

K Shah (wk), H Khan, L Faisal, D Liyaquat, K Bin Tanvir, N Ullah, A Ali Shah, I Masood, M Irfan, W Akram, T Zaman

FUJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Harshit Kaushik, Mohit Kalyan, Raees Ahmed, Aryan Saxena, Mayank Choudhary ©, RohitRathee (wk), Sanjay Pahal, Keshav Sharma, Sumeet Gosain, Nabeel Aziz, Sabir Ali

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Kumar

M Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 133 runs in the last four matches. K Shah is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Khan

M Kalyan and H Khan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. H Khan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last five matches. L Faisal is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Pahal

S Pahal and K Sharma are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Pahal will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 59 runs and taken six wickets in the last four matches. D Liyaquat is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Irfan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are W Akram and M Irfan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Irfan will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken five wickets in the last five matches. K Bin Tanvi is another good bowler for today's match.

SHA vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Pahal

S Pahal is one of the most crucial picks from Fujairah as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 59 runs and taken six wickets in the last four matches.

D Liyaquat

D Liyaquat is one of the most crucial picks from the Sharjah squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 114 runs and taken four wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs FUJ, 18th Match

K Sharma

S Pahal

D Liyaquat

W Akram

H Khan

Sharjah vs Fujairah Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: H Khan, L Faisal, M Kalyan

All-rounders: S Pahal, K Sharma, D Liyaquat, A Ali Shah

Bowlers: W Akram, M Irfan, K Bin Tanvir

Sharjah vs Fujairah Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Kumar

Batters: H Khan, M Kalyan

All-rounders: S Pahal, K Sharma, D Liyaquat

Bowlers: W Akram, M Irfan, K Bin Tanvir, I Masood, F Noor

