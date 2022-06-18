SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D20, Match 13

Sharjah (SHA) will lock horns with Fujairah (FUJ) in the 13th match of the Emirates D20 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, 18 June.

Sharjah are second in the Emirates D20 standings, having won three out of their four matches. They defeated Team Abu Dhabi by six wickets in their last encounter. Fujairah, on the other hand, are placed ato the Emirates D20 points table, winning four out of four. They defeated the Emirates Blue by six wickets in their last outing.

SHA vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Abdul Shakoor (WK), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Basil Hameed, Hassan Eisakhel, Aayan Afzal Khan, Danish Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Sajjad Malook, Muhammad Zahid.

FUJ XI

Hamdin Tahir (WK), Waseem Muhammad (C), Vishnu Sukumaran, Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Kashid Daud, Zahid Ali, Saqib Mansad, Maroof Merchant.

Match Details

SHA vs FUJ, Emirates D20, Match 13

Date and Time: 18 June 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the seamers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 160 runs.

Today’s SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Shakoor: Sharjah's Shakoor has scored 78 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 123.81. He is the top-choice from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Usman Khan: Khan is his side's highest run-scorer with180 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 150.00.

Fayyad Ahmed: Ahmed is the highest run-scorer for Sharjah with 91 runs in four matches. He'll look forward to continuing his dream run today.

All-rounders

Rohan Mustafa: Mustafa is the leading wicket-taker for Fujairah in the Emirates D20. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.07 in four games while also scoring 32 runs.

Waseem Muhammad: Muhammad is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 148 runs, including a half-century, in four matches at a strike rate of 149.49.

Bowlers

Zahoor Khan: Khan has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.75. He has been in ruthless form with the ball in the Emirates D20.

Saqib Manshad: Manshad is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Fujairah's bowling attack on Saturday. He has picked up two wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.20.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Usman Khan (FUJ) - 285 points

Abdul Shakoor (SHA) - 181 points

Basil Hameed (SHA) - 177 points

Danish Qureshi (SHA) - 143 points

Hamdan Tahir (FUJ) - 139 points

Important Stats for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction team

Usman Khan: 180 runs and in 4 matches; SR - 150.00

Abdul Shakoor: 78 runs in 4 matches; SR - 123.81

Basil Hameed: 51 runs and in 4 matches; SR - 106.25

Danish Qureshi: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.25

Hamdan Tahir: 48 runs in 4 matches; SR - 100.00

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Today (Emirates D20)

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, Usman Khan, Fayyad Ahmed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Waseem Muhammad, Zahoor Khan, Saqib Mansad, Danish Qureshi

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction - Emirates D20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Umair Ali, Usman Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Aayan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Maroof Merchant.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

