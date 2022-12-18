SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022, Match 16

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Fujairah (FUJ) in the 16th match of the Emirates D20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, December 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SHA vs FUJ Dream11 prediction.

Sharjah have been in decent form in the Emirates D20 2022. They have two wins and two losses and are fourth in the points table. Fujairah, on the other hand, have been in top form, returning with four wins and one loss. They currently sit pretty at the top of the standings.

SHA vs FUJ Match Details, Emirates D20 2022

The 16th match of the Emirates D20 2022 between Sharjah and Fujairah will be played on December 18 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs FUJ, Match 16, Emirates D20 2022

Date & Time: December 18th 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SHA vs FUJ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being around 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams will want to chase.

SHA vs FUJ Form Guide (Emirates D20 2022)

Sharjah: L, W, W, L

Fujairah: W, W, L, W, W

SHA vs FUJ Probable Playing 11 today

Sharjah team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Sharjah Probable Playing XI: Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah, Aayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik-l, Hazrat Luqman, Karnal Zahid.

Fujairah team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Fujairah Probable Playing XI: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Usman, Hameed Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Jiju Janardhanan, Junaid Siddique, Harry Bharwal, Raja Akifullah Khan, Maroof Merchant.

Today’s SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Syed Haider Shah (4 innings, 106 runs)

Syed Haider Shah has been in good touch with the bat in the Emirates D20 2022. The FUJ wicketkeeper-batter has scored 106 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 117.78.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khan (2 matches, 74 runs)

Usman Khan has played only two matches in the tournament, scoring 74 runs while striking at 123.33 with the help of hit seven fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rohan Mustafa (3 matches, 87 runs, 3 wickets)

Rohan Mustafa has been in excellent form with both the bat and ball. The veteran all-rounder has accumulated 87 runs in three games at a strike rate of 152.63. He has also taken three scalps at an economy rate of 5.42.

Top Bowler Pick

Karnal Zahid (4 matches, 11 wickets)

Karnal Zahid is currently the highest wicket-taker in the Emirates D20 2022 with 11 wickets from four games at an economy rate of 7.08. He averages 9.55 with the ball and has a bowling strike rate of 8.09.

SHA vs FUJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem (4 matches, 142 runs, 6 wickets)

Mohammad Nadeem has amassed 142 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 157.78. On the bowling front, he has returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 6.07.

Waseem Muhammad (5 matches, 60 runs, 6 wickets)

Waseem Muhammad can be a game-changer with both the bat and ball. He has picked up six wickets and scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in the Emirates D20 2022.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Nadeem 142 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Waseem Muhammad 60 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Rohan Mustafa 87 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Karnal Zahid 11 wickets in 4 matches Usman Khan 74 runs in 2 matches

SHA vs FUJ match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who will be key. Thus, the likes of Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janardhanan, and Mohammad Nadeem will be the ones to watch out for in the SHA vs FUJ game.

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Haider Shah

Batters: Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Muhammad Usman

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad (c), Jiju Janardhanan, Mohammad Nadeem (vc)

Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, Harry Bharwal, Karnal Zahid

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Syed Haider Shah, Khalid Shah

Batters: Usman Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Hameed Khan

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (c), Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Nadeem

Bowlers: Junaid Siddique, Harry Bharwal, Karnal Zahid (vc)

