SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Mar 30, 2021

Sharjah will lock horns with Fujairah in the 16th match of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sharjah have won four of their five Emirates D10 League matches and are placed in third position in the points table. They head into Tuesday's game on the back of a seven-wicket loss to the Emirates Blue.

Fujairah, on the other hand, have also won four of their five matches and are placed just above their opponents in the Emirates D10 League points table. They comfortably chased down 116 runs to register an eight-wicket victory over Ajman in their previous outing.

Both teams will be hoping to pick up a win and strengthen their position in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah

Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali and Vriitya Aravind (WK).

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz, Mujahid Amin, Zahid Ali, Zahoor Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Fayaz Dongaroan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma and Hamdan Tahir (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah

Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Vriitya Aravind (WK), Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique.

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza (C), Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Sanchit Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Fujairah, Match 16

Date & Time: 30th March 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one and has something to offer to both batsmen and bowlers. As batters are likely to attack from the very beginning, bowlers have to bank on the mistakes committed by their counterparts to scalp wickets. The average first innings score at the venue is 108 runs.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SHA vs FUJ)

SHA vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Emirates D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Junaid Siddique, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz.

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Ahmed Raza.