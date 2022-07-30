SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Final

Sharks XI will take on Panthers XI in the final of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Saturday.

Sharks XI have had a wonderful campaign. They won five of their 10 matches in the league stage and with 10 points, they finished second in the standings.

They also had a positive net run rate of +0.241. The Sharks defeated the Lions by 13 runs in the first semi-final to qualify for the final.

Panthers XI, meanwhile, have been the most consistent side in this tournament. They won seven of their 10 league matches to finish on top of the table. They had a six-point lead over Sharks XI in second place and Panthers XI also had the best net run rate of +1.702.

They are unbeaten in their last five matches, which includes a seven-wicket win in the second semi-final against Bulls XI.

SHA vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (c), Akshay Jain S, AS Govindaraajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran (wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Abeesh T A

PAN XI

Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, J Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, Santhosh Kumaran S, Abin Mathew, Gurvinder Singh, George Samuel A (wk), SB Sai Chetan

Match Details

SHA vs PAN, Pondicherry T20 2022, Final

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find something on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today's SHA vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash Jadhav is an exciting young wicket-keeper who has shone on the biggest stages. He has scored 252 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 171.42.

Batters

M Mittan is the leading run-scorer for Sharks XI so far this season. He has collected 371 runs at a sublime average of 46 and a strike rate of 138. He is also the second-highest scorer in the competition and has also scalped four wickets.

He will be a fabulous captaincy pick for your SHA vs PAN Dream11 fantasy team.

A Govindaraajan is the third highest run-scorer in the Pondicherry T20 competition. He has amassed 351 runs in 11 matches at an average of over 35. He has also scored two half-centuries so far.

All-rounders

G Chiranjeevi is a great all-rounder who has plenty of experience. He has amassed 256 runs at a strike rate of 140.65. Chiranjeevi also has seven wickets to his name.

Bowlers

K B Nair has been one of the best bowlers in the competition. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has collected 16 wickets at an average of 14.31.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan (SHA) – 700 points

G Chiranjeevi (SHA) – 611 points

K B Nair (PAN) – 594 points

G Thivagar (SHA) – 552 points

A Govindaraajan (SHA) – 533 points

Important stats for SHA vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

M Mittan: 371 runs and 4 wickets

G Chiranjeevi: 256 runs and 7 wickets

K B Nair: 16 wickets

G Thivagar: 12 wickets

A Govindaarajan: 351 runs

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Avinash Jadhav, G Samuel A, M Mittan, A Govindaraajan, D Rohit, G Chiranjeevi, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, K B Nair, G Thivagar, T A Abeesh

Captain: M Mittan, Vice-Captain: G Chiranjeevi

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Avinash Jadhav, A Raj R, M Mittan, A Govindaraajan, D Rohit, G Chiranjeevi, S Gurvinder Singh, A Sanganakal, K B Nair, G Thivagar, A Aravindaraj

Captain: K B Nair, Vice-Captain: G Thivagar.

