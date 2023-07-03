SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Sharks XI (SHA) lock horns with the Panthers XI (PAN) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Monday, July 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Panthers XI won their last match against Lions XI by nine runs. Sharks XI, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches of the season.

Sharks XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Panthers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SHA vs PAN Match Details

The ninth match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 3 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs PAN, Match 9

Date and Time: July 03, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batters who are technically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Lions XI and Tigers XI, where a total of 271 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

SHA vs PAN Form Guide

SHA - W L

PAN - W N/R

SHA vs PAN Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

M Sivamurugan (c), Premraj Rajavelu, Sai Hariram K, Vishal Khokhar, Selvam-M, Siddharth Naidu (wk), Mohit Mittan, P Logesh, Gopal Thivagar, Tharayil Abeesh, and Desh Deepak Chauhan.

PAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Akash Pugazhendi, Manik Beri, Nadeem Khan, J Manikandan, Karan Kannan, Gurvinder Singh ©, Bharat Sharma, Pankaj Yadav, and S Santhosh Kumaran.

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Naidu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Sivamurugan

B Bhushan and M Sivamurugan are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Mittan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Abeesh

Subramaniyan K and T Abeesh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Gurvinder Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Khokhar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kannan and V Khokhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SHA vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

T Abeesh

T Abeesh will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed eight runs and picked up five wickets in the last two matches of the season.

M Mittan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Mittan your captain or vice captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 59 runs and scalped one wicket in the last two matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs PAN, Match 9

B Bhushan

M Mittan

V Khokhar

T Abeesh

Subramaniyan K

Sharks XI vs Panthers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sharks XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Y Avinash

Batters: M Mittan, B Bhushan, M Sivamurugan

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, T Abeesh, S Gurvinder Singh, J Manikandan

Bowlers: K Kannan, V Khokhar, P Yadav

Sharks XI vs Panthers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Y Avinash

Batters: M Mittan, B Bhushan, M Sivamurugan, N Kangayan

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, T Abeesh, S Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: K Kannan, V Khokhar, P Yadav

