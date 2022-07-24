SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 21

Sharks XI will take on Panthers XI in match number 21 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Sunday.
Sharks have had a good season so far. They have won four and lost two. On the other hand, Panthers have been in superb form in this tournament. They have four wins, one loss and one no result so far.
SHA vs PAN Probable Playing XIs
Sharks
Aravind Raj R (wk), Kaladi Nagur Babu, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Logesh P, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Akshay Jain, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal.
Panthers
Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), George Samuel A, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Ashith Sanganakal, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A.
Match Details
Match: SHA vs PAN
Date & Time: July 24, 2022; 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for spinners, while pacers might get movement with the new ball.
Today’s SHA vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yash Avinash Jadhav is in fine form with the bat and has aggregated 174 runs at a strike rate of 181.25 in this tournament.
Batters
Mohit Mittan is the second-highest run-getter in this competition so far. He has amassed 233 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 128.02.
All-rounders
Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 116 runs and has taken six wickets.
Bowlers
Karthik B Nair is in top form with the ball and has returned nine wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 6.10.
Five best players to pick in SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (SHA): 387 points
Mohit Mittan (SHA): 386 points
Karthik B Nair (PAN): 378 points
AS Govindaraajan (SHA): 334 points
Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN): 301 points.
Key stats for SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team
Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi: 116 runs & 6 wickets
Mohit Mittan: 233 runs
AS Govindaraajan: 214 runs
Karthik B Nair: 9 wickets
Yash Avinash Jadhav: 174 runs.
SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Ashith Sanganakal, S Akshay Jain, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A, Thivagar Gopal.
Captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi. Vice-captain: Karthik B Nair.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Ashith Sanganakal, S Akshay Jain, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Karthik B Nair, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal.
Captain: Mohit Mittan. Vice-captain: Ashith Sanganakal.