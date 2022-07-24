SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 21

Sharks XI will take on Panthers XI in match number 21 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Sunday.

Sharks have had a good season so far. They have won four and lost two. On the other hand, Panthers have been in superb form in this tournament. They have four wins, one loss and one no result so far.

SHA vs PAN Probable Playing XIs

Sharks

Aravind Raj R (wk), Kaladi Nagur Babu, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Logesh P, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Akshay Jain, Raghu Sharma, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal.

Panthers

Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), George Samuel A, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Ashith Sanganakal, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A.

Match Details

Match: SHA vs PAN

Date & Time: July 24, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for spinners, while pacers might get movement with the new ball.

Today’s SHA vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav is in fine form with the bat and has aggregated 174 runs at a strike rate of 181.25 in this tournament.

Batters

Mohit Mittan is the second-highest run-getter in this competition so far. He has amassed 233 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 128.02.

All-rounders

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 116 runs and has taken six wickets.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair is in top form with the ball and has returned nine wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 6.10.

Five best players to pick in SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (SHA): 387 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 386 points

Karthik B Nair (PAN): 378 points

AS Govindaraajan (SHA): 334 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN): 301 points.

Key stats for SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi: 116 runs & 6 wickets

Mohit Mittan: 233 runs

AS Govindaraajan: 214 runs

Karthik B Nair: 9 wickets

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 174 runs.

SHA vs PAN Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Ashith Sanganakal, S Akshay Jain, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A, Thivagar Gopal.

Captain: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi. Vice-captain: Karthik B Nair.

Dream11 Team for Sharks XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Damodaran Rohit, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Ashith Sanganakal, S Akshay Jain, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Karthik B Nair, T A Abeesh, Thivagar Gopal.

Captain: Mohit Mittan. Vice-captain: Ashith Sanganakal.

