SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022 Match 10

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the tenth game of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Friday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs TAD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams are coming off a win in their last game. After losing their first game against Fujairah, Sharjah bounced back to beat Dubai (by two wickets), Meanwhile Abu Dhabi won their first game against Ajman before losing to Fujairah. However, they beat Emirates Blues by three wickets in their last outing.

SHA vs TAD, Match Details

The tenth game of the Emirates D20 2022 between Sharjah and Team Abu Dhabi will be played on December at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SHA vs TAD

Date & Time: December 16, 2022; 7 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams could want to chase.

SHA vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Team News

No major injury concerns

Sharjah Probable Playing XI

Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik-l, Hafiz Almas, Hazrat Luqman, Karnal Zahid, Harsh Desai

Team Abu Dhabi Team News

No major injury concerns

Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Asif, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Riyaz P A, Zia Mukhtar, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Rohid

Today’s SHA vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Kamran Atta (3 matches, 127 runs, 1 wicket)

Kamran Atta has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 127 runs while striking at 181.43. He has hit 14 fours and nine sixes. Moreover, he has taken one wicket.

Top Batter Pick

Yasir Kaleem (2 matches, 30 runs)

Kaleem has got starts in both games. He has made 30 at a strike rate of 115.38. Moreover, he has taken four catches and has effected a couple of runouts too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ali Abid (3 matches, 89 runs)

AlAbid has been batting quite well, and he got a half-century in the last game for ABD. He has accumulated 89 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 145.90 in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Zubair Khan (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Zubair Khan is in top form with the ball. The left-arm seamer has taken five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.91.

SHA vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Nadeem (2 matches, 65 runs, 4 wickets)

Nadeem has had a huge all-round impact in the tournament. He has amassed 65 runs at a strike rate of 158.54 and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25.

Karnal Zahid (2 matches, 6 wickets)

Zahid is in superb bowling form. The UAE pacer took 5-33 in SHA’s first game against FUJ and also bowled an economical spell in the second game, where he took a wicket. Moreover, he got 13 off 8 in the only game he batted.

Five Must-picks with player stats for SHA vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Nadeem 65 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Karnal Zahid 6 wickets in 2 matches Mohammad Kamran Atta 127 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Muhammad Zubair Khan 5 wickets in 3 matches Ali Abid 89 runs in 3 matches

SHA vs TAD Match Expert Tips

Both teams have some top all-rounders, who could be key. The likes of Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Muhammad Zubair Khan and Karnal Zahid could be ones to watch out for.

SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi - Emirates D20 2022

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Fayyaz Ahmed

Batters: Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Attah Urrahim

All-rounders: Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Riyaz P A

Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Karnal Zahid

SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sharjah vs Team Abu Dhabi - Emirates D20 2022

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Muhammad Asif

All-rounders: Adeel Malik-l, Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Hafiz Almas

Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Karnal Zahid

