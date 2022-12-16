SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D20 2022 Match 10

Sharjah (SHA) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in the tenth game of the Emirates D20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Friday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs TAD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
Both teams are coming off a win in their last game. After losing their first game against Fujairah, Sharjah bounced back to beat Dubai (by two wickets), Meanwhile Abu Dhabi won their first game against Ajman before losing to Fujairah. However, they beat Emirates Blues by three wickets in their last outing.
SHA vs TAD, Match Details
The tenth game of the Emirates D20 2022 between Sharjah and Team Abu Dhabi will be played on December at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: SHA vs TAD
Date & Time: December 16, 2022; 7 pm IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 150. With dew likely to play a part, both teams could want to chase.
SHA vs TAD Probable Playing XIs
Sharjah Team News
No major injury concerns
Sharjah Probable Playing XI
Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Khalid Shah, Amjad Gul, Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Mohammad Nadeem, Adeel Malik-l, Hafiz Almas, Hazrat Luqman, Karnal Zahid, Harsh Desai
Team Abu Dhabi Team News
No major injury concerns
Team Abu Dhabi Probable Playing XI
Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Naik Muhammad, Attah Urrahim, Osama Hassan, Muhammad Asif, Ali Abid (c), Mazhar Bashir, Riyaz P A, Zia Mukhtar, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Muhammad Rohid
Today’s SHA vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Mohammad Kamran Atta (3 matches, 127 runs, 1 wicket)
Kamran Atta has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has aggregated 127 runs while striking at 181.43. He has hit 14 fours and nine sixes. Moreover, he has taken one wicket.
Top Batter Pick
Yasir Kaleem (2 matches, 30 runs)
Kaleem has got starts in both games. He has made 30 at a strike rate of 115.38. Moreover, he has taken four catches and has effected a couple of runouts too.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ali Abid (3 matches, 89 runs)
AlAbid has been batting quite well, and he got a half-century in the last game for ABD. He has accumulated 89 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 145.90 in the competition.
Top Bowler Pick
Muhammad Zubair Khan (3 matches, 5 wickets)
Zubair Khan is in top form with the ball. The left-arm seamer has taken five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.91.
SHA vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices
Mohammad Nadeem (2 matches, 65 runs, 4 wickets)
Nadeem has had a huge all-round impact in the tournament. He has amassed 65 runs at a strike rate of 158.54 and has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.25.
Karnal Zahid (2 matches, 6 wickets)
Zahid is in superb bowling form. The UAE pacer took 5-33 in SHA’s first game against FUJ and also bowled an economical spell in the second game, where he took a wicket. Moreover, he got 13 off 8 in the only game he batted.
Five Must-picks with player stats for SHA vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SHA vs TAD Match Expert Tips
Both teams have some top all-rounders, who could be key. The likes of Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohammad Kamran Atta, Muhammad Zubair Khan and Karnal Zahid could be ones to watch out for.
SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Fayyaz Ahmed
Batters: Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Attah Urrahim
All-rounders: Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Riyaz P A
Bowlers: Hazrat Luqman, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Karnal Zahid
SHA vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta
Batters: Yasir Kaleem, Zainullah Zain, Muhammad Asif
All-rounders: Adeel Malik-l, Ali Abid, Mohammad Nadeem, Hafiz Almas
Bowlers: Muhammad Rohid, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Karnal Zahid