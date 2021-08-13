SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 13

Sharks XI will lock horns with Tigers XI in the 13th match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday.

Sharks XI have won three out of their four Pondicherry T20 matches and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They beat Tuskers XI by 28 runs in their last match. Tigers XI, on the other hand, have won just two out of their four matches and currently find themselves in fourth spot in the Pondicherry T20 standings. They won their last match against the Bulls XI by five wickets.

SHA vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (C), Mohit Mittan, Anand Subramanian (WK), Logesh P, Premraj Rajavelu, Sivamurugan M, Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Vijith A, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S.

TIG XI

Ragupathy R (C), Arjun Shetty, Mathavan M (WK), Karthikeyan J, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Andrew Subikshan, Vijay Rajaram, Jasvanth S, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Madan Kumar.

Match Details

SHA vs TIG, Match 13, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: 13th August 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is overall a good batting wicket. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first and putting healthy runs on the board should be the preferred option on this ground. The average first innings score in the last three Pondicherry T20 matches at the venue is 161 runs.

Today’s SHA vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Anand Subramanian: Subramanian is a quality batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 153.12 in four Pondicherry T20 matches this season.

Batsmen

Premraj Rajavelu: He has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 105 runs at a strike rate of close to 142.

Ragupathy R: Ragupathy has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Tigers XI. He has scored 117 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 153.94. Ragupathy is also his side's leading run-scorer this season.

All-rounders

Paras Ratnaparkhe: Ratnaparkhe has been impressive with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 121.42 while also picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.30.

Chiranjeevi G: He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 140.42 and also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.45 in four Pondicherry T20 matches.

Bowlers

Abeesh T A: Abeesh has bowled pretty well so far this season, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.31 in four outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy teams.

Siva Kumar S: Siva has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.62 in four matches. He is a quality bowler who can take wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG) - 319 points

Chiranjeevi G (SHA) - 317 points

Abeesh T A (SHA) - 272 points

Premraj Rajavelu (SHA) - 263 points

Jasvanth S (TIG) - 258 points

Important Stats for SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 102 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 121.42 and ER - 5.30

Chiranjeevi G: 66 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 140.42 and ER - 6.45

Mohit Mittan: 128 runs in 4 matches; SR - 114.28

Ragupathy R: 117 runs in 4 matches; SR - 153.94

Raghu Sharma: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 5.31

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anand Subramanian, Mohit Mittan, Ragupathy R, Logesh P, Premraj Rajavelu, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Chiranjeevi G, Raghu Sharma, Vijay Raja, Abeesh T A.

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Chiranjeevi G.

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anand Subramanian, Arjun Shetty, Mohit Mittan, Ragupathy R, Jasvanth S, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Chiranjeevi G, Raghu Sharma, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Abeesh T A.

Captain: Jasvanth S. Vice-captain: Chiranjeevi G.

Edited by Samya Majumdar