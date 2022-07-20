SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 14

Sharks XI (SHA) will be up against Tigers XI (TIG) in the 14th match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday, July 20.

Sharks XI have won two out of their four matches and are third in the points table. They lost their last game against Panthers XI by just two runs. Tigers XI have also won two out of their four matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They beat Lions XI by four wickets in their last outing.

SHA vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (C), AS Govindaraajan, Aravindraj Ravichandran (WK), Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu, Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Abeesh TA, Kushwanth Silora.

TIG XI

Ragupathy R (C), Aravind Kothandapani, Mathavan M (WK), Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Siva Kumar S, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja.

Match Details

SHA vs TIG, Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 14

Date and Time: 20th July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, India.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 144 runs.

Today’s SHA vs TIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mathavan M: Mathavan has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 62 runs. He is a quality batter who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Mohit Mittan: Mittan is a quality batter who has been his side's most consistent performer this season. In four matches, he has scored 167 runs and picked up a wicket.

Aravind Kothandapani: Aravind is currently the Tigers XI's leading run-scorer with 132 runs in four outings. He could also play a big knock in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Jullian Jacab: Jacab has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has picked up seven wickets while also scoring 45 runs in four matches.

Chiranjeevi G: Chiranjeevi has scored 65 runs and taken three wickets in four matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Vijaji Raja: Raja has bowled pretty well this season, picking up six wickets in four innings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Raghu Sharma: Sharma has picked up six wickets in four matches. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab (TIG) - 311 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA) - 289 points

AS Govindaraajan (SHA) - 236 points

Aravind Kothandapani (TIG) - 229 points

Chiranjeevi G (SHA) - 203 points

Important Stats for SHA vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab: 45 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches

Mohit Mittan: 167 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches

AS Govindaraajan: 151 runs in 4 matches

Aravind Kothandapani: 132 runs in 4 matches

Chiranjeevi G: 65 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20)

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mathavan M, Aravind Kothandapani, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Chiranjeevi G, Vishal Khokhar, Jasvanth S, Vijaji Raja, Thivagar G.

Captain: Chiranjeevi G. Vice-captain: Jullian Jacab.

SHA vs TIG Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravindraj Ravichandran, Aravind Kothandapani, AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Chiranjeevi G, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Vijaji Raja, Thivagar G.

Captain: Chiranjeevi G. Vice-captain: Aravind Kothandapani.

