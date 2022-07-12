SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men's T20 2022, Match 4

Sharks XI (SHA) will face off against Tuskers XI (TUS) in the fourth match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Tuskers XI began their season with a bang, defeating Bulls XI by 30 runs, thanks to a strong all-round performance. They will be eager to pick up another victory and two more points.

Sharks XI, on the other hand, have a strong back-up squad, with Ayyanar R, Kamaleeshwaran, and Nitin Kumar S among their top three batters. They will look to bounce back after losing by five wickets to the Lions XI in their first game.

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Chiranjeevi G (c), Premraj Rajavelu, Mohit Mittan, Aravindraj Ravichandran (wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Logesh Prabagaran, AS Govindaraajan, Sabari Sakthivel

TUS XI

Ayyanar R (c&wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav

Match Details

SHA vs TUS, Pondicherry Men's T20 2022, Match 4th

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The Cricket Association Siechem Venue's surface generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 141 runs.

Today's SHA vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravindraj Ravichandran: Ravichandran has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Sharks XI. He did, however, score 20 runs off 28 deliveries in his previous outing and will look to capitalize on this opportunity in upcoming matches.

Batters

AS Govindaraajan: AS Govindaraajan is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He generally bats in the top order and scored 44 runs off 30 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes in his previous outing against the Lions XI.

All-rounders

Vishal Khokhar: Vishal Khokhar can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 123.81 while picking up two crucial wickets at an economy rate of five in his previous outing. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SHA vs TUS Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

S Santhamoorthy: He is an experienced bowler with plenty of local league experience. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in his previous outing and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Ragavan Ramamoorthy (TUS)

Chiranjeevi G (SHA)

Saurabh Yadav (TUS)

Premraj Rajavelu (SHA)

Kamaleeshwaran A (TUS)

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20 2022)

SHA vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayyanar R, AS Govindaraajan, Kamaleeshwaran A, Mohit Mittan, Thennavan N, Akshay Jain S, Chiranjeevi G, Vishal Khokhar, Santhamoorthy S, Saurabh Yadav, Mathan M.

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran A. Vice-captain: Vishal Khokhar

SHA vs TUS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ayyanar R, AS Govindaraajan, Kamaleeshwaran A, Mohit Mittan, Thennavan N, Satish Jangir B, Chiranjeevi G, Vishal Khokhar, Santhamoorthy S, Saurabh Yadav, Mathan M.

Captain: Kamaleeshwaran A. Vice-captain: AS Govindaraajan

