SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 29

Sharks XI will take on Tuskers XI in the 29th match of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Saturday.

With five wins from nine matches, the Sharks XI are currently placed third in the Pondicherry T20 points table. They lost their last match against Tigers XI by 18 runs. Tuskers XI, meanwhile, occupy the fourth position in the standings, having won three of their nine Pondicherry T20 matches so far. They will head into today's game on the back of a three-wicket loss to Lions XI.

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

SHA XI

Nipun Gaikwad, Mohit Mittan, Vishal Khokhar, G Thivagar, Jerish A, Sivamurugan M, Premraj, S Sabari, Vijith A, Akshay Jain, M Rajasekar

TUS XI

Ankit Agarwal, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, P Thamaraikannan, Sabari Rajasekar, P Kumar, R Palani, Sowrrow Singh, Malladi Subramanyam Sarma, Sharadh Kishan A

Match Details

SHA vs TUS, Pondicherry T20, Match 29

Date and Time: 20th August, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in the T20 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 150.

Today’s SHA vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y A Jadhav has done a fine job as the Tuskers XI's wicketkeeper-batter. He has consistently scored runs while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsman

K Aravind is the Tuskers XI's leading run-scorer in the Pondicherry T20, amassing 269 runs so far.

All-rounders

P Thamaraikannan is a dependable all-rounder for Tuskers XI who has been in a league of his own. He has scored 210 runs and taken eight wickets in eight matches. He should be considered a multiplier pick for your SHA vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Mohit Mittan has been in fine form with the bat in the Pondicherry T20, scoring 214 runs.

Bowler

A Jain has had a phenomenal Pondicherry T20 campaign on the individual front. He has picked up nine wickets and is expected to lead the line once again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

P Thamaraikannan (TUS) – 630 points

K Aravind (TUS) – 445 points

Y A Jadhav (TUS) – 443 points

A Jain (SHA) – 360 points

P Logesh (SHA) – 358 points

Important stats for SHA vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

P Thamaraikannan: 210 runs and 8 wickets

K Aravind: 269 runs

M Mittan: 214 runs

A Jain: 9 wickets

Premraj: 154 runs

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Subramanian, Y A Jadhav, K Aravind, P Logesh, Premraj, P Thamaraikannan, M Mittan, A A Kargave, A Jain, R Palani, A Vijith

Captain: P Thamaraikannan. Vice-captain: K Aravind

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y A Jadhav, K Aravind, A Agarwal, P Logesh, Premraj, P Thamaraikannan, M Mittan, A A Kargave, A Jain, R Palani, A Vijith

Captain: K Aravind. Vice-captain: A A Kargave

Edited by Samya Majumdar