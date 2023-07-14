SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 31

The 31st match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Sharks XI (SHA) squaring off against Tuskers XI (TUS) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Friday, July 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tuskers XI have won four of their last 10 matches. Sharks XI, on the other hand, have won seven victories in 10 games.

Tuskers XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Sharks XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SHA vs TUS Match Details

The 31st match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 14 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SHA vs TUS, Match 31

Date and Time: 14th July 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Lions XI and Tuskers XI, where a total of 242 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SHA vs TUS Form Guide

SHA - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

TUS - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

SHA vs TUS Probable Playing XI

SHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohit Mittan, Selvam M, Deepak Choudhary, Premraj Rajavelu (c), Virendra Singh (wk), Sivamurugan M, Sai Hariram K, Arunachalam V, Subramaniyan K, Gopal Thivagar, Shiva Shankar

TUS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kamaleeshwaran, S Yadav, Nitin Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Karthik B Nair, Akash Anand Kargave, Mohan Doss R (wk), Satish Jangir B (c), M Mathan, Naman Sharma, Nitesh Thakur N

SHA vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Pravin

R Pravin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Doss is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Mittan

A Anand and M Mittan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Jangir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kamaleeshwaran

Subramaniyan K and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Thivagar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K B Nair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K B Nair and V Khokhar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SHA vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

K B Nair

K B Nair will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 562 points in the last nine matches.

M Mittan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Mittan as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 730 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for SHA vs TUS, Match 31

M Mittan

K B Nair

N Sharma

A Kamaleeshwaran

Subramaniyan K

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pravin

Batters: M Mittan (c), A Anand, S Hariram, S Jangir

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, A Kamaleeshwaran

Bowlers: K B Nair (vc), V Khokhar, N Sharma, D Choudhary

Sharks XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pravin

Batters: M Mittan

All-rounders: Subramaniyan K, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar

Bowlers: K B Nair (c), V Khokhar, N Sharma (vc), D Choudhary, J Singh, Naarayanan KR

