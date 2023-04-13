SHA vs WAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for QCA Cup T20, 4th Quarter Final

Shah X1 will take on Warriors Blue (SHA vs WAB) in the fourth quarter-final match of the QCA Cup T20 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar on Thursday, April 13. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SHA vs WAB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Shah X1 will come into this game on the back of their biggest win of the tournament, a 153-run victory over Phoenix CC.

After winning the toss, they elected to bat first. Both of their openers were dismissed cheaply, but skipper Saleem took control of the batting lineup, scoring an unbeaten 94 runs. He got more than enough company from Muhammad Zeeshan, who smashed a superb century.

Jabir Khan then claimed three wickets to restrict Phoenix CC to 82 runs.

They will now take on the Warriors Blues in the fourth quarter-final of the QCA Cup T20. The Warriors did not fare well in their previous game, but have done well overall in this tournament.

A compelling encounter is expected with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

SHA vs WAB Match Details

The fourth quarter-final game of the QCA Cup T20 will be played on April 13 at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar at 9.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Shah X1 vs Warriors Blue, Fourth Quarter-Final, QCA Cup T20.

Date and Time: April 13, 2023, 9.00 pm IST.

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar.

SHA vs WAB, Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes, but it should ease up with time. The spinners are unlikely to get too much from the surface.

Anything above 190 could be a par score at this venue.

SHA vs WAB Probable Playing XIs

SHA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Shah X1 heading into this crucial encounter..

SHA Probable Playing XI

Abdul Khan, Abdulah Al Rafi, Hanifullahkhan Nawabjan, Hassan Shah Mustafa (wk), Imad Uddin, Isram Khan, Muhammad Saleem Janatgul (c), Mohammad Yousaf Shah Hussain, Muhammadjavaid Lal Shah, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Zeeshan.

WAB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the Warriors Blue ahead of this must-win match.

WAB Probable Playing XI

Adnan Mirza, Asif Shah, Atif Iqbal (wk), Avtar Sidhu, Mohammed Imran, Kushal Kumar (c), Mohammed Sadiq, Musawar Shah, Raghuram Pujari, Sandeep Kottary, Shakir Hussain.

SHA vs WAB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Atif Iqbal (10 runs in one match)

Atif Iqbal has not proven to be an effective batter so far in this tournament, but he is a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored only 10 runs at a strike rate of 166.67 in this year's QCA Cup T20. However, Iqbal could explode for a big knock in this upcoming knockout encounter.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Zeeshan (103 runs in one match)

Muhammad Zeeshan has been in excellent form and is coming off a century knock of 103 runs at a strike rate of 214.58 in the previous game. Considering his form and ability to bat long, he's a must-have in your SHA vs WAB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Muhammad Saleem (94 runs & one wicket in one match)

Muhammad Saleem has been a standout batter for his team in this tournament. He scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 164.81 and picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 3.00 in his previous game. Saleem could be a key pick for your fantasy team for the QCA Cup T20 match on Thursday.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Jabir (Three wickets in one match; E.R: 4.00)

Muhammad Jabir was unplayable with his swinging deliveries in his previous game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00. He will be raring to go in this QCA Cup T20 quarterfinal as well, making him a good option for your SHA vs WAB Dream11 fantasy team.

SHA vs WAB match captain and vice-captain choices

Adnan Mirza

Adnan Mirza is a left-handed batting all-rounder who performed brilliantly in his previous game. He scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 and took one wicket at an economy rate of 6.25 against Qieco CC.

The all-rounder is a more than decent option to captain your SHA vs WAB Dream11 fantasy side.

Muhammad Javaid

Muhammad Javaid has been superb for the Shah X1 in this tournament, often setting them on their way by getting a few early breakthroughs. He's one of his team's top bowlers, having taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.50 in his previous outing.

That makes him an excellent multiplier pick and a solid captaincy or vice-captaincy option for your fantasy outfit heading into this game.

Five must-pick players for SHA vs WAB Dream11 fantasy cricket

Muhammad Jabir

Muhammad Zeeshan

Musawar Shah

Abdul Khan

Abdulah Rafi

SHA vs WAB Match Expert Tips

Saleem Janatgul has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the QCA Cup T20 so far, scoring 94 runs at a strike rate of 164.91 in one game. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who has also picked up one wicket, making him a great multiplier pick for the game between Shah XI and Warriors Blue.

SHA vs WAB Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

Shah X1 vs Warriors Blue - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 (Head-to-head League)

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Iqbal.

Batters: M Zeeshan, A Shah, R Pujari.

All-rounders: A Mirza, Muhammad Saleem, M Javaid, M Imran.

Bowlers: I Uddin, A Karim, M Jabir.

SHA vs WAB Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Shah X1 vs Warriors Blue - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 (Grand League)

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Iqbal.

Batters: M Zeeshan, R Pujari.

All-rounders: A Mirza, Muhammad Saleem, M Javaid, M Imran, H Nawabjan.

Bowlers: I Uddin, S Kottary, M Jabir.

Poll : 0 votes