SHA vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League – Mar 30, 2021

Sharjah will be up against Ajman in match number 18 of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sharjah have had a splendid start to their Emirates D10 League campaign. Although they did lose their last game against the Emirates Blue, it came on the back of a four-match winning streak. With eight points, Sharjah are third in the points table and seem to be on track for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Ajman have blown hot and cold in the Emirates D10 League. They lost their first two games before bouncing back and winning their next two. But Fujairah beat them in their last match to put an end to their winning momentum. With four points from five games, Ajman are fourth in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Aryansh Sharma, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vritya Aravind

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (c), Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Sharjah: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmad (c), Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Yahya Abdul Rehman

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Shahan Akram, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Hassan Khalid, Hamad Arshad

Match Details

Match: Sharjah vs Ajman

Date & Time: March 30th 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has historically been a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries helping the batsmen's cause. The average first innings score at the venue is in excess of 100 and another good batting track is likely to be in store for Wednesday's Emirates D10 League game.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SHA vs AJM)

Dream11 Team for Sharjah vs Ajman - Emirates D10 League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vriitya Aravind, Fayyaz Ahmad, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Renjith Mani, Ameer Hamza, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed Akhtar, Sheraz Ahmad Piya

Captain: Rohan Mustafa. Vice-captain: Asif Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Nasir Aziz, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Sheraz Ahmad Piya

Captain: Umair Ali. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor